Global Sales Performance Management Market Report 2021-2025 - Machine Learning And Natural Language Processing Innovations To Leverage Data-Driven Recommendations

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Performance Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Sales Performance Management (SPM) market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The SPM market is expected to grow at a fast pace with growing automation to improve visibility and avoid incentive compensation calculation inaccuracies, rising demand for metric-driven sales tools, and increasing enterprise mobility to increase agent engagement and performance.

Solutions segment to hold a larger market size in 2020

The solutions segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market. The demand for SPM solutions is rising with a growing need for minimizing - commission payout inaccuracies and low quota attainment issues, and the lack of visibility into incentives and employee performance.

Factors such as voluntary sales turnovers, the increase in digitalization, and the rise in enterprise spending on CRM sales applications for providing training to their employees have also contributed to the high adoption of the SPM solutions. The services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for hassle-free and proper deployment and integration of the SPM solutions along with the need of organizations to improve the operational efficiency of SPM solutions and understand changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, or service inconveniences.

By vertical, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical to register the largest market size during the forecast period

BFSI vertical is projected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. As BFSI companies deal with diverse insurance and banking products, such as debit cards, credit cards, loans, and insurance policies that involve employment of large number of sales representatives, the demand to manage complex incentive compensation calculations and offer representatives with holistic visibility into entire SPM processes has compelled BFSI companies to aggressively adopt SPM solutions.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Steady income growth, dynamic workforce requirements, and significant consumer spending have compelled organizations across APAC to improve their business processes with high-technology diffusion. Owing to this, companies in the region are expected to increasingly adopt SPM solutions to manage their sales representatives' commissions and gain holistic visibility in their performance.

Major vendors offering SPM solutions are SAP ( Germany), Oracle (US), Xactly (US), Anaplan (US), NICE ( Israel), Varicent ( Canada), beqom ( Switzerland), Performio (US), Incentives Solutions ( Israel), Optymyze (UK), Salesforce (US), Iconixx (US), Axtria (US), Gryphon Networks (US), CellarStone (US), ZS (US), Board ( Switzerland), Zoho ( India), InnoVyne ( Canada), and XANT (US). Key Topics Covered:

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Sales Performance Management Market4.2 Market: Major Segments4.3 North American Market, by Vertical and Country4.4 Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Automation to Improve Visibility and Avoid Calculation Inaccuracies5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Metric-Driven Sales Tools5.2.1.3 Increasing Enterprise Mobility to Increase Agent Engagement and Performance5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Skepticism Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Avoid Additional Costs or Altering of Organizational Structure5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Integration of Audio-Video Conferencing Application Programming Interfaces to Increase Personalization and Productivity5.2.3.2 Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing Innovations to Leverage Data-Driven Recommendations5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Prevailing Apprehensions Related to Levels of Intrusion5.2.4.2 Training Agents to Reap Actual Benefits of Digital Tools5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.4 Technological Outlook5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Automation5.4.1.1 Robotic Process Automation5.4.1.2 Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing5.5 Pricing Analysis5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Market Ecosystem5.8 Patent Analysis5.9 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards5.9.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.9.2 International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 27000 Standards5.9.3 Cloud Security Alliance Controls5.9.4 System and Organization Control Reports5.9.4.1 System and Organization Control 15.9.4.2 System and Organization Control 25.9.5 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act5.9.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11 Case Study Analysis5.11.1 Case Study 1: Simplifying Sales Planning, Complex Variable Compensation, and Quota and Territories Management to Improve Data Integrity and Productivity5.11.2 Case 2: Achieving Real-Time Visibility into Global Markets to Pivot Sales Plans and Ensure Uninterrupted Operational Activities5.11.3 Case 3: Standardizing Sales Targets and Aligning Sales Roles to Improve Productivity and Rewards and Compensation Management5.11.4 Case 4: Improving Visibility Across Sales Channels and Achieving Quick Incentive Calculations to Simplify Complex Incentive Plans and Eliminate Manual Processes5.11.5 Case 5: Eliminating Sales Commission Rules and Payout Disparities to Enhance Employee Confidence and Internal Processes

