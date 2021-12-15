Global Rx-to-OTC Switches Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 - Analysis Of Products, Profitability By Segment, Sales, And Strategies Of GSK, AstraZeneca, Merck, J&J, Bayer, And More

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rx-to-OTC Switches Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global Rx-to-OTC switches market was valued at US$ 33 billion in 2020 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2021-2031).Scientifically, it is a rigorous and highly regulated process that allows consumers to purchase OTC access to a growing range of medicines. For a medicine to be granted under OTC status, it must comply with the regulatory standards associated with its efficacy, have a wide safety margin, and bolster labelling to ensure proper usage of the product.The increasing prevalence of diseases with common self-treatable symptoms, such as cold and flu, headaches, allergies, and others has fuelled the demand for OTC drugs. Thus, growing sales of nonprescription drugs have pushed pharmaceutical companies to focus on Rx to OTC switches to meet customer needs thereby gaining high revenue in the market.It was observed in 2020, Rx-to-OTC activity was driven by growing regulatory approvals and increased OTC sales. The COVID-19 outbreak has restricted patients to visit hospitals and clinics suffering from common illnesses. Consequently, delays in prescribed medication have shifted the customer preference towards the OTC drug consumption. As a result, the COVID 19 outbreak bolstered the demand for OTC products, which in turn has supported the adoption of Rx-to-OTC switches.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced the non-prescription safe use regulatory expansion (NSURE) panel in 2013 that has supported a new wave of Rx-to-OTC switches, with a focus on creating conditions for switches in new therapeutic classes.The introduction of the panel aimed to promote switches which had gained consumer attention, which in turn has aided the demand for the OTC drugs in the market. Key Takeaways

Allergy and respiratory drugs are anticipated to gain a revenue share of more than 25% with a CAGR of 5.7% owing to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-based ailments.

Retail pharmacies are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period owing to the rise of e-commerce and the procurement of cost-effective medicines.

The U.K. holds the lead in Europe , holding a share of over 33% owing to the implementation of favorable government policies.

, holding a share of over 33% owing to the implementation of favorable government policies. The U.S. will account for over 77% of the North America market by 2031, supported by a matured healthcare and pharmaceutical sector and favorable reimbursement policies.

market by 2031, supported by a matured healthcare and pharmaceutical sector and favorable reimbursement policies. China is the largest and fastest growing market in East Asia estimated to account for close to 49% of the global market, owing to the country's large-scale pharmaceutical requirements.

Who is Winning?

Rx to OTC switches have led the pharmaceutical companies to shift focus from patients to consumers in terms of end users. In addition to strategic collaborations, acquisitions, expansion, product launches, agreements and research sponsorships are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to expand their research and development (R&D) capabilities increasing sales in wider geographical base to strengthen product portfolios in the Rx-to-OTC switches market.For instance, in January 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a collaborative agreement with Google Quantum AI (Google), focusing on researching and implementing cutting-edge use cases for quantum computing in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary1.1. Global Market Outlook1.2. Demand Side Trends1.3. Supply Side Trends1.4. Analysis and Recommendations 2. Market Overview2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions 3. Key Market Trends3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market 4. Market Background4.1. Macro-Economic Factors4.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook4.1.2. Global Healthcare Outlook4.1.3. Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure Outlook4.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact4.2.1. Growing Demand and Sales for OTC Medication4.2.2. Cost of OTC Medication4.2.3. Availability of OTC Drugs4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunity Analysis 5. COVID19 Crisis Analysis5.1. Current COVID19 Probable Future Impact5.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact5.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 Economic analysis5.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis5.4.1.1. Revenue By Drug Categories5.4.1.2. Revenue By Distribution Channel5.4.1.3. Revenue By Region5.5. 2020 Market Scenario5.6. Recovery Scenario - Short term, Midterm and Long Term Impact 6. Key Success Factors6.1. Business Model6.2. Key Regulations6.3. Go-To-Market Strategy6.4. Adoption Rate of OTC drugs, By Region 7. Global Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Demand (in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-20317.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-20207.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-20317.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis 8. Global Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Drug Category8.1. Introduction / Key Findings8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Drug Category, 2016-20208.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Drug Category, 2021-20318.3.1. Allergy and Respiratory8.3.2. Fungal Infections & Other infections8.3.3. Overactive Bladder8.3.4. Oral Contraceptives8.3.5. Gastrointestinal Drugs8.3.6. Hair Loss Treatments8.3.7. Smoking Cessation8.3.8. Analgesic, Inflammation and pain management8.3.9. Others (lice, Acne, weight loss, laxative)8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Drug Category 9. Global Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Distribution Channel9.1. Introduction / Key Findings9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2016-20209.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2021-20319.3.1. Retail Pharmacies9.3.2. Hospital Pharmacies9.3.3. Drug Stores9.3.4. Online Pharmacies9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel 10. Global Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region10.1. Introduction / Key Findings10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2016-202010.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2021-203110.3.1. North America10.3.2. Latin America10.3.3. Europe10.3.4. South Asia10.3.5. East Asia10.3.6. Oceania10.3.7. Middle East & Africa10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

19. Market Structure Analysis19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies19.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players19.3. Market Concentration 20. Competition Analysis20.1. Competition Dashboard20.2. Competition Deep Dive20.2.1. GlaxoSmithKline plc.20.2.1.1. Overview20.2.1.2. Product Portfolio20.2.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)20.2.1.4. Sales Footprint20.2.1.5. Strategy Overview20.2.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy20.2.1.5.2. Product Strategy20.2.1.5.3. Channel Strategy20.2.2. AstraZeneca20.2.3. Merck KGaA20.2.4. Johnson & Johnson20.2.5. Bayer AG20.2.6. Sanofi20.2.7. Boehringer Ingelheim Consumer Healthcare20.2.8. Bausch and Lomb (A Subsidiary of Bausch Health)20.2.9. Galderma SA 20.2.10. Alcon 20.2.11. Arbor PharmaceuticalsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oae005

