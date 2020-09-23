Global Rupture Disc Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rupture Disc estimated at US$580.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$676.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027.Metallic Rupture Disc, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR to reach US$404.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Graphite Rupture Disc segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.9% share of the global Rupture Disc market. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959934/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Accounts for Over 29% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Rupture Disc market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$107.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$107.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 370-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BS&B Safety Systems LLC

Continental Disc Corporation

DonadonSDD Srl

Fike Corporation

GRUPA WOLFF

Halma PLC

LESER GmbH & Co. KG

Mersen Corporate Services SAS

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pentair PLC

REMBE GmbH

SGL Carbon SE

STRIKO Verfahrenstechnik GmbH

Technetics Group

V-TEX Corporation

ZOOK Enterprises, LLC

