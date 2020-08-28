Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Study 2020-2025 By Testing Technique, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major factors for the growth of the rubella diagnostic testing market include the government initiatives to curb the rubella virus, increasing incidences of rubella, and the introduction of advanced point-of-care diagnostic technologies, which are expected to boost the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.There has been an increase in the number of incidences of rubella across the world. On the other hand, as per the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) Assessment report, rubella control is lagging, with 42 countries yet to introduced the vaccine. Key Market Trends Enzyme Immunoassay Testing Technique Accounted for the Largest Share

The detection of rubella-specific immunoglobulin M (IgM) in serum is the standard test for the rapid laboratory diagnosis of rubella.

IgM testing is the most commonly performed testing technique using commercial enzyme immunoassay (EIA) kits. The blood test detects antibodies that are made by the immune system to kill the rubella virus, and these antibodies remain in the bloodstream for years.

The segment is expected to account for the largest market share, owing to the rising incidences of rubella.

Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Highest Growth RateThe Asia-Pacific segment, by geography, was found to register the fastest growth rate for the rubella diagnostic testing market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations.The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share, owing to the presence of larger untapped opportunities, a lack of awareness in some countries, and government initiatives to curb the disease incidence.As per the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) Assessment report 2017, 42 countries have not yet introduced the vaccine, and two regions, Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, have not yet set rubella elimination or control targets. Such regions are expected to face high incidences of rubella, which may further drive the growth of the market. Competitive LandscapeThe market studied is dominated by a few major players and most of the players present in the market are focusing on the development of new technologies to acquire the maximum market share. The presence of major market players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., is increasing the overall competitive rivalry in the market. Key Topics Covered 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Government Initiatives to Curb Rubella Virus4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Rubella4.2.3 Introduction of Advance Point-of-Care Diagnostic Technologies4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Lack of Awareness among Developing Regions4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Testing Technique5.1.1 Latex Agglutination5.1.2 Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)5.1.3 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)5.1.4 Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA)5.1.5 Other Testing Techniques5.2 Application5.2.1 Hospitals5.2.2 Laboratories5.2.3 Other Applications5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott6.1.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.6.1.3 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.6.1.4 Biokit SA6.1.5 bioMerieux SA6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.6.1.7 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare GmbH6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific 6.1.10 ZEUS Scientific Inc. 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsyth6

