Global Rolling Stock Market Trends, Analysis And Forecasts To 2024, Featuring Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited And Alstom SA

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rolling Stock Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rolling stock market has grown at a steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to increase progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market will grow with support of different growth drivers such as escalating rail infrastructure, rapid industrialization, augmenting urban population, flourishing travel and tourist industry and surging government initiative.

Moreover, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are high maintenance cost and cyber threats. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like the adoption of artificial intelligence, hydrogen-powered trains, digitalization, etc.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global rolling stock market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by application, by type and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed application, type and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global rolling stock market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global rolling stock market are Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited and Alstom SA, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Company Coverage

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

CRRC Corporation Limited

Alstom SA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Rolling Stock: An Overview 2.2 Manufacturing Process of Rolling Stock2.3 Supply Chain Management for Maintenance of Rolling Stock2.4 Rolling Stock Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-195.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Rail Transportation5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-195.4 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Escalating Rail Infrastructure6.1.2 Rapid Industrialization6.1.3 Augmenting Urban Population6.1.4 Flourishing Travel & Tourism Industry6.1.5 Surging Government Initiative6.2 Challenges6.2.1 High Maintenance Cost6.2.2 Cyber Threat6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Adoption of Artificial Intelligence6.3.2 Hydrogen Powered Train6.3.3 Digitalization

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Rolling Stock Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global Rolling Stock Market Players Share7.3 Global Rolling Stock Sales by Major Market Players

8. Company Profiles

