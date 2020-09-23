Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Pool & Floor) Market, 2020-2026: Samsung Electronics Is The Forerunner In The $5.7 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market By Type (Pool Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Vacuum Cleaner), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been...

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market By Type (Pool Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Vacuum Cleaner), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence are increasing the growth rate for this market. Furthermore, time efficiency and ease of cleaning large areas without human interference are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market for robotic vacuum cleaners. In addition, advanced robotic vacuum cleaners are useful for cleaning equipment and components in the metalworking, printing, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.The market is witnessing the emergence of innovative technologies, such as vacuum cleaners with UV sterilization, security cameras, spinning brushes, and so on. Such advances are expected to push the market further. The invention of new technology stairway-climbing robotic vacuum cleaners is likely to pose lucrative opportunities in the near future. Nevertheless, stringent regulatory measures on energy efficiency and higher costs for robotic vacuum cleaners will continue to pose a long-term challenge to market growth.Based on Type, the market is segmented into Pool Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Vacuum Cleaner. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the forerunner in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Key Innovators

iRobot Corporation

Neato Robotics, Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair PLC

Maytronics Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key companies profiled

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Xiaomi Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair PLC

iRobot Corporation

Maytronics Ltd. (Kibbutz Yizre'el Holdings 2004 ACS Ltd.)

Neato Robotics, Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity)

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Oct - 2020, May) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type4.1 Global Pool Vacuum Cleaner Market by Region4.2 Global Floor Vacuum Cleaner Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Distribution Channel Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Chapter 8. Company Profiles

