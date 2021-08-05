Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market | $ 4.42 Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic vacuum cleaner market is set to grow by USD 4.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. AB Electrolux( Sweden), Dyson Ltd.(UK), Ecovacs Robotics Inc.( China), ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.( China), iRobot Corp.(US) are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the robotic vacuum cleaner market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market trends
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market industry analysis
The low maintenance cost and high productivity of robotic vacuum cleaners is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the robotic vacuum cleaner market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the robotic vacuum cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Application (Qualitative)
- Market segments
Market Segmentation by Type of charging (Qualitative)
- Market segments
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Dyson Ltd.
- Ecovacs Robotics Inc.
- ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
- iRobot Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
