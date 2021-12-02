Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market Outlook Report 2021, Featuring Use Cases From Toyota Motors, Levitate Technologies, Ekso Bionics And EGM Builders
The need for robotic exoskeletons is driven by the need to eliminate worker injuries, to help disabled individuals walk by providing lower-limb support, and to reduce factory-related fatalities.
AI advancements and the integration of deep learning capabilities into robotic exoskeletons have equipped these devices to capture sensorimotor signals from the wearer. These signals are sent to the motors of the exoskeleton, which reacts by causing movement.
Apart from finding application in rehabilitation centers and hospitals to provide physiotherapy, robotic exoskeletons have penetrated other markets such as manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, and military and defense. The automotive industry shows maximum adoption, and key participants such as Ford, Hyundai, and General Motors are actively adopting the technology.
Key Questions this Technology and Innovation Study Answers:
- What is robotic exoskeleton technology?
- What is the application landscape of the technology and the different industry verticals of application? What is the architecture of a robotic exoskeleton?
- Which factors drive market growth?
- What does the current competitive landscape look like? What is the regional adoption scenario looking like?
- What developmental strategies are robotic exoskeleton manufacturers adopting?
- What are the industry best practices?
- Which IP scenario trends are important? Which funding trends are significant?
- What are the growth opportunities and the critical success factors?
Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Alliances with Universities and Government Bodies to Accelerate Commercialization
- IP Scenario Must Focus on R&D for the Development of Untethered Exoskeletons
- New Product Developments Must Focus on Last-mile Delivery
Key Topics Covered:
Robotic Exoskeletons: Technology Landscape
- Technology Overview
- Key Trends that Encourage Technology Development and the Adoption of Robotic Exoskeletons
- Classification of Exoskeletons Based on Various Attributes
- Industrial Applications Make Use of Several Types of Robotic Exoskeletons, Including Powered Gloves and Back Support Belts
- Applications of Exoskeletons across Different Industries
- Robotic Exoskeletons have the Potential to Support Different Stages of the Manufacturing Supply Chain
- Architecture of a Full-body Exoskeleton
- Recent Research Explores the Development of a Testing Method to Ensure Smooth Exoskeleton Movement
- Exoskeletons for Military Use are being Developed with Strong Government Support
Factors Influencing Market Penetration and Adoption of Robotic Exoskeletons
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Market Evolution of Robotic Exoskeletons
- Competitive Landscape
- Regional Analysis Indicates Sustained Government Interest in Advancing Exoskeleton Technology for Military Use
- Emerging Business Models are Encouraging Market Penetration and Adoption
- Robotic Exoskeleton Supply Chain
- Game-changing Strategies are Enabling Market Penetration and Adoption of Robotic Exoskeletons
- Use-Case 1: Toyota Motor, Canada and Levitate Technologies, US
- Use-Case 2: Ekso Bionics, US and EGM Builders, US
- Use-Case 3: Audi, Germany; Ottobock, Germany; Skelex, the Netherlands
Industry Best Practices: Developmental Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants
- Strategic Partnerships Aim to Leverage the Expanding Customer Base
- Strategic Partnerships Aim for Pilot Testing in Real-world Applications as well as Technology Enhancement
- Strategic Partnerships Target Increased Distribution
- Mergers and Acquisitions and Technology Testing for the Marine Use of Sarcos Robotics' Robotic Exoskeletons
- New Product Launches Focus on Safety and Well-Being Applications
- Partnership between Manila Government Agency and Robocare Solutions to Deploy Exoskeletons in Rehabilitation Centers
- Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific and the United States are Exoskeleton Technology Leaders
- SWOT Analysis of Exoskeleton Suits, Global, 2021-2022
- Global Patent Assessment of Exoskeleton Technology
- Patent Filing Shows Trends of AI Integration in Exoskeleton Suits
- Commercialization and Geographic Expansion are Key Areas of Focus for Funding and Joint Ventures
- Funding Analysis from 2020 to 2021: Industrial Applications and Healthcare Attracted Most of the Investments
Companies to Action
- Sarcos, US
- Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea
- SuitX, US
- Roam Robotics, US
- Wandercraft, France
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Research Shows the Ability of Exoskeletons to Carry out Prone Positioning
- Use-Case Scenario in the Philippines Indicates that the COVID-19 Pandemic is a Major Driver of Robotic Exoskeleton Adoption
Roadmap for Robotic Exoskeletons
- Technology Roadmap: 2021 - 2030
