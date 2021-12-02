Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market Outlook Report 2021, Featuring Use Cases From Toyota Motors, Levitate Technologies, Ekso Bionics And EGM Builders

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The need for robotic exoskeletons is driven by the need to eliminate worker injuries, to help disabled individuals walk by providing lower-limb support, and to reduce factory-related fatalities.

AI advancements and the integration of deep learning capabilities into robotic exoskeletons have equipped these devices to capture sensorimotor signals from the wearer. These signals are sent to the motors of the exoskeleton, which reacts by causing movement.

Apart from finding application in rehabilitation centers and hospitals to provide physiotherapy, robotic exoskeletons have penetrated other markets such as manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, and military and defense. The automotive industry shows maximum adoption, and key participants such as Ford, Hyundai, and General Motors are actively adopting the technology.

Key Questions this Technology and Innovation Study Answers:

What is robotic exoskeleton technology?

What is the application landscape of the technology and the different industry verticals of application? What is the architecture of a robotic exoskeleton?

Which factors drive market growth?

What does the current competitive landscape look like? What is the regional adoption scenario looking like?

What developmental strategies are robotic exoskeleton manufacturers adopting?

What are the industry best practices?

Which IP scenario trends are important? Which funding trends are significant?

What are the growth opportunities and the critical success factors?

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Alliances with Universities and Government Bodies to Accelerate Commercialization

IP Scenario Must Focus on R&D for the Development of Untethered Exoskeletons

New Product Developments Must Focus on Last-mile Delivery

Key Topics Covered:

Robotic Exoskeletons: Technology Landscape

Technology Overview

Key Trends that Encourage Technology Development and the Adoption of Robotic Exoskeletons

Classification of Exoskeletons Based on Various Attributes

Industrial Applications Make Use of Several Types of Robotic Exoskeletons, Including Powered Gloves and Back Support Belts

Applications of Exoskeletons across Different Industries

Robotic Exoskeletons have the Potential to Support Different Stages of the Manufacturing Supply Chain

Architecture of a Full-body Exoskeleton

Recent Research Explores the Development of a Testing Method to Ensure Smooth Exoskeleton Movement

Exoskeletons for Military Use are being Developed with Strong Government Support

Factors Influencing Market Penetration and Adoption of Robotic Exoskeletons

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Evolution of Robotic Exoskeletons

Competitive Landscape

Regional Analysis Indicates Sustained Government Interest in Advancing Exoskeleton Technology for Military Use

Emerging Business Models are Encouraging Market Penetration and Adoption

Robotic Exoskeleton Supply Chain

Game-changing Strategies are Enabling Market Penetration and Adoption of Robotic Exoskeletons

Use-Case 1: Toyota Motor, Canada and Levitate Technologies, US

and Levitate Technologies, US Use-Case 2: Ekso Bionics, US and EGM Builders, US

Use-Case 3: Audi, Germany ; Ottobock, Germany ; Skelex, the Netherlands

Industry Best Practices: Developmental Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants

Strategic Partnerships Aim to Leverage the Expanding Customer Base

Strategic Partnerships Aim for Pilot Testing in Real-world Applications as well as Technology Enhancement

Strategic Partnerships Target Increased Distribution

Mergers and Acquisitions and Technology Testing for the Marine Use of Sarcos Robotics' Robotic Exoskeletons

New Product Launches Focus on Safety and Well-Being Applications

Partnership between Manila Government Agency and Robocare Solutions to Deploy Exoskeletons in Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific and the United States are Exoskeleton Technology Leaders

and are Exoskeleton Technology Leaders SWOT Analysis of Exoskeleton Suits, Global, 2021-2022

Global Patent Assessment of Exoskeleton Technology

Patent Filing Shows Trends of AI Integration in Exoskeleton Suits

Commercialization and Geographic Expansion are Key Areas of Focus for Funding and Joint Ventures

Funding Analysis from 2020 to 2021: Industrial Applications and Healthcare Attracted Most of the Investments

Companies to Action

Sarcos, US

Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea

SuitX, US

Roam Robotics, US

Wandercraft, France

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Research Shows the Ability of Exoskeletons to Carry out Prone Positioning

Use-Case Scenario in the Philippines Indicates that the COVID-19 Pandemic is a Major Driver of Robotic Exoskeleton Adoption

Roadmap for Robotic Exoskeletons

Technology Roadmap: 2021 - 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1fiew

