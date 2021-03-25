Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market (2020 To 2027) - By Application, Installation And End-user Industry

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Drilling Equipment Market by Application, Installation and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $804.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,017.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. Robotic drilling is specially developed for automaticdrilling operations in the oil & gas industry. These drilling machines are also known as automaticdrilling machines. Robotic drilling offers better solution for the oil & gas industry due to atomization such as less drilling times, better data collection, multi-sensor measurements, safer operations, and mass production.

Robotic drilling companies manufacture robotic hardware as well as software to program and control the robots working on oil & gas rigs. These robotic drilling machines are used for building new rigs for extraction of oil & gas in onshore and offshore. They are also used for retrofit purpose on old rigs during their maintenance as well as while replacing the old parts of the system. There are mainly two types of robotic drills, onshore, which consists of robotic drilling machines on dry land, and offshore, which comprises robotic drilling on ocean floors or sea beds.The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by continuous increase in the adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry. Automation gives better data collection, faster operation time, precise & accurate operations, and worker safety. In addition, minimum human intervention leads to minimum probability of human errors. Therefore, it increases the efficiency of operations carried out on onshore and offshore through robotic drilling machines. However, the ability of computer systems and software to exchange and make use of information fed to the control system of the robotic drilling machines compromises with the data privacy and cyber security risk of the data and operations of robotic drilling machines.On the contrary, increase in awareness toward the safety of workers working on oil & gas rigs on onshore and offshore has opened up new opportunities for use of automation in the robotic drilling equipment market. Additionally, increase in exploration activities in ultra-deepwater in the Arctic region for extraction of oil & gas is anticipated to drive the robotic drilling equipment market growth during the forecast period.The robotic drilling equipment market is segmented into application, installation, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into land and water. Depending on installation, it is classified into new installation and modernize. By end-user industry, it is bifurcated into oil and gas. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Russia, Norway, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Malaysia, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Competition AnalysisThe major players profiled in the robotic drilling equipment market include Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillform Technical Services Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Epiroc AB, Herrenknecht Group, Huisman Equipment B.V., KCA Deutag Alpha Limited, Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, partnership, acquisition, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the robotic drilling equipment market. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Research methodology1.2.1. Primary research1.2.2. Secondary research1.2.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping robotic drilling industry3.3. Key findings3.3.1. Top investment pockets3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increasing adoption of automation in oil & gas industry.3.4.1.2. Improved operational efficiency.3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Risk of data privacy and cyber security owing to interoperability.3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Increased exploration activities in ultra-deepwater and Arctic region3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis CHAPTER 4: ROBOTic DRILLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION4.1. Market overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application4.2. Land4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Water4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: ROBOTic DRILLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY INSTALLATION5.1. Market overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by installation5.2. New installation5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Modernize5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: ROBOTic DRILLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY6.1. Market overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry6.2. Oil6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Gas6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: ROBOTic DRILLING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION7.1. Market overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market player positioning, 20198.2. Top winning strategies8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executive9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.2. Drillform Technical Services Ltd.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. Drillmec Inc.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.4. Epiroc AB9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. R&D Expenditure9.4.7. Business performance9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. Herrenknecht AG9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business categories9.5.5. Product portfolio9.6. Huisman Equipment B. V.9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. KCA Deutag Alpha Limited9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. Business performance9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc.9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business categories9.8.5. Product portfolio9.9. Nabors Industries Ltd.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. R&D Expenditure9.9.7. Business performance9.10. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolio9.10.6. Business performance9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmludi

