Global Robo Advisory Market (2020 To 2027) - By Business Model, Service Provider, Service Type, End-user And Region

Robo-advisor is a financial advisor who provides portfolio management and financial planning services online, without little or no human intervention. These services are offered by a wide variety of financial institutions. Robo advisors offer digital financial advice based on mathematical rules or algorithms, which are executed by software. Robo advisors exhibit various benefits over traditional investment management services which include low fees, re-evaluation, and simpler strategic approach for assets allocation.In addition to this, rising cost of financial planners across the globe have increase the adoption of robo advisor among various end users. It provides convenience to investors for investing in different asset classes conveniently through mobile phones or web applications. Furthermore, it provides full access to portfolio management tools, which offer more flexibility and security to users.Growing digitization in financial services and shift from traditional investment services to robo advisory are the major factors that drive the growth of the global robo advisory market. However, lack of human expertise hampers the growth of the market. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging economies and surge in government support & initiatives toward robo advisory services are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.The global robo advisory market is segmented into business model, service provider, service type, end user, and region. In terms of business model, the market is fragmented into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. By service provider, it is fintech robo-advisors, banks, traditional wealth managers and others. As per service type, it is divided into direct plan-based/goal-based and comprehensive wealth advisory. In terms of end user, the market is bifurcated into retail investor and high net worth individual (HNIs). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the robo advisory market report are Betterment, Blooom, Charles Schwab Corporation, FMR LLC, Personal Capital Corporation, SoFi, SIGFIG, The Vanguard Group, Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, and WiseBanyan, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global robo advisory market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global robo advisory market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings2.1.1. Top impacting factors2.1.2. Top investment pockets2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping the global robo advisory market3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Shift in preferences from traditional investment services to Robo Advisory3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Security Concerns3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Technological innovations in digital investment platforms3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis on mutual fund assets market3.5.1. Impact on robo advisory industry3.5.2. Impact on robo advisor market size3.5.3. Change in investors trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-193.5.4. Framework for solving market challenges faced by robo advisor asset providers & investors3.5.5. Economic impact on robo advisory service Provider3.5.6. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry3.5.7. Opportunity analysis for robo advisor service providers CHAPTER 4: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY BUSINESS MODEL4.1. Overview4.2. Pure Robo advisors4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Hybrid Robo advisors4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY PROVIDER5.1. Overview5.2. Fintech Robo advisors5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Banks5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Traditional wealth managers5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Others5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE6.1. Overview6.2. Direct Plan-Based/ Goal-Based6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Comprehensive wealth advisory6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY END USER TYPE7.1. Overview7.2. Retail Investor7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. High net worth individuals (HNIs)7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: ROBO ADVISORY MARKET, BY REGION8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE9.1. Introduction9.1.1. Market player positioning, 20199.1.2. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES10.1. Fincite10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Company snapshot10.1.3. Product portfolio10.2. Betterment10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Company snapshot10.2.3. Product portfolio10.3. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Company snapshot10.3.3. Operating business segments10.3.4. Product portfolio10.3.5. Business performance10.4. Ellevest10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Company snapshot10.4.3. Product portfolio10.5. Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung GmbH10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Company snapshot10.5.3. Product portfolio10.6. SigFig Wealth Management10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Company snapshot10.6.3. Product portfolio10.7. Social Finance, Inc.10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Company snapshot10.7.3. Product portfolio10.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments10.8. Wealthfront Corporation10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Company snapshot10.8.3. Product portfolio10.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments10.9. Wealthify Limited10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Company snapshot10.9.3. Product portfolio10.10. THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Company snapshot10.10.3. Product portfolio10.10.4. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ve1kyy

