Global Road Logistics Market- AAA Cooper Transportation Inc., ArcBest Corp., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The road logistics market is poised to grow by USD 439.

The road logistics market is poised to grow by USD 439.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. View our exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!

The report on the road logistics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for green logistics, increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industry in the US.

The road logistics market analysis includes Type and Geography segments. This study identifies the increased outsourcing of logistics services as one of the prime reasons driving the road logistics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The road logistics market covers the following areas:

Road Logistics Market SizingRoad Logistics Market ForecastRoad Logistics Market Analysis Companies Mentioned

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Less than truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Parcel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Same day - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AAA Cooper Transportation Inc.

ArcBest Corp.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

L.T. Harnett Trucking Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

