Global RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Currently, Over 100 Small Molecule Therapeutics, Targeting Naive RNA, Are Under Development - Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Market by Type of Target Molecule, Type of Approach, Target Indication, Target Therapeutic Area, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Region: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "RNA Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Market" report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics in the pharmaceutical industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing size and the future opportunity associated with the RNA targeting small molecules therapeutics market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Overview

Small molecule products presently dominate the overall pharmaceutical market, representing around 80% of the total pipeline candidates. In fact, in 2020, the USFDA approved 55 drugs, of which, over 65% were small molecule therapeutics. It is worth noting that majority of these drugs were conventionally developed to target proteins.

However, reports suggest that merely 2% of the human genome is responsible for coding for proteins. Hence, the pharmaceutical industry is now focused on evaluating previously untapped targets, such as non-coding DNA and RNA; the latter molecules are expected to correspond to ~70% of the unknown portion of the human genome.

In recent past, RNA's limitless potential as a target for small molecules, against a wide range of indications (both oncological and non-oncological), has been recognized. Specifically, a variety of small molecules that affect RNA function have been discovered.

Further, many RNA riboswitch regulatory elements (capable of binding to a variety of small molecule metabolites and control gene expression) and small molecule antibiotics (having the ability to bind to ribosomal RNA and interfere with translation) have been identified. Consequently, drug developers are experimenting with RNA modification, RNA translation, RNA splicing, indirect RNA targeting (epitranscriptomics), and other ways to target RNA with small molecules.

Currently, over 100 small molecule therapeutics, targeting naive RNA, are under development. Several experiments and clinical trials focused on RNA targeting antisense oligonucleotides (many of which have received regulatory approval), as well as preclinical studies for synthetic RNAs, which can redirect cellular RNA interference (RNAi) machinery or activate CRISPR-based systems, have demonstrated strong proof of principle for RNA targeting drugs.

Moreover, a number of industry players (mostly small firms and start-ups) have developed their proprietary technologies for direct and indirect RNA targeting. Additionally, in the past five years, more than USD 800 million was invested in companies engaged in the development of RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics (primarily those developing candidates against oncological disorders).

Many big pharma players, such as Pfizer, Novartis and Takeda Pharmaceutical, have also actively supported the initiatives taken by such drug developers, by making lucrative investments. Driven by encouraging clinical trial results, strategic collaborations and initiatives undertaken to expand expanding intellectual capital, this emerging market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics, including information on phase of development (clinical and preclinical), target disease indication(s), therapeutic area (non-oncological disorders and oncological disorders), target molecule (BMI1, cap binding complex, eLF4A, MNK1/MNK2, VEGF, others), type of approach (indirect RNA targeting - epitranscriptomics, mRNA translation modulation, RNA splicing modification) and route of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous, and oral). In addition, it highlights the developers of these novel therapeutics, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters and number of proprietary drug candidates.

An in-depth analysis of the company competitiveness and investment landscape, including a bubble analysis comparing the key players engaged in the domain of RNA targeting small molecules, based on several relevant parameters (such as company experience, pipeline strength, partnership activity, funding activity, patents filed and company size) and a multivariate representation illustrating the start-ups and investment activity based on various multiple parameters (such as funding type, therapeutic area and amount invested).

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the recent collaborations and partnerships that have been inked between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period between 2017 and 2021, covering R&D agreements, clinical trial agreements, acquisitions, licensing agreements and product development agreements.

An analysis of the investments made, during the period between 2015 and 2021, including grant, seed financing, venture capital financing, initial public offering (IPO), debt financing and other equity, in companies that are engaged in the development of RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION3.1. Chapter Overview3.2. RNA Targeting Therapeutics3.3. RNA Targets for Small Molecules3.4. Approaches Used to Target RNA3.5. Emerging Technologies3.6. Future Perspective

4. MARKET OVERVIEW4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics: Clinical-stage and Marketed Drug Candidates4.3. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics: Preclinical-stage Drug Candidates4.4. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS AND INVESTMENTS LANDSCAPE5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters5.3. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Developers: Competitiveness Analysis5.4. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Developers: Investment Analysis5.5. Short Profiles of Top Five Players5.5.1. PTC Therapeutics5.5.2. AC Immune5.5.3. Skyhawk Therapeutics5.5.4. Abivax5.5.5. eFFECTOR Therapeutics

6. COMPANY PROFILES6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Abivax6.3. AC immune6.4. Arrakis Therapeutics6.5. eFFECTOR Therapeutics6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals6.7. H3 Biomedicine6.8. PTC Therapeutics6.9. Ribometrix6.10. Skyhawk Therapeutics6.11. STORM Therapeutics

7. RECENT COLLABORATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Partnership Models7.3. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics: Recent Partnerships

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Type of Funding8.3. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics: Funding and Investment Analysis

9. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Scope and Limitations9.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology9.4. Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Market, 2021-20309.4.1. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Target Disease Indication, 2021 and 20309.4.2. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Key Therapeutic Areas, 2021 and 20309.4.3. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Target Molecule, 2021 and 20309.4.4. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Route of Administration, 2021 and 20309.4.5. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Geography, 2021 and 20309.4.6. RNA Targeting Small Molecule Therapeutics Market: Drug-wise Sales Forecast9.4.6.1. Translarna (Ataluren, PTC127), PTC Therapeutics9.4.6.2 Risdiplam, PTC Therapeutics9.4.6.3. Tomivosertib (eFT508), eFFECTOR Therapeutics9.4.6.4. ELX-02, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals9.4.6.5. H3B-6545, H3 Biomedicine9.4.6.6. Translarna (Ataluren, PTC124), PTC Therapeutics9.4.6.7. ABX464 (Monotherapy), Abivax9.4.6.8. ABX464 and Methotrexate, Abivax

10. CONCLUSION

11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Novation Pharmaceutials11.2.1. Company Overview11.2.2. Dominique Cheneval, President/Co-Founder11.3. Anima Biotech11.3.1. Company Overview11.3.2. Clara Assouline, Business Development

12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

13. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

