Global Rich Communications Services Market Outlook Report 2021: Market For Social Presence Solutions Will Reach $3.2 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rich Communications Services Market Outlook and Forecasts: RCS Market by Applications, User Types, and Deployment Models 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the RCS market including drivers, technical issues, forecasts and future outlook. It is a must-read for any organization focused on monetizing voice over LTE and 5G, data and messaging services, and integrating third-party value-added apps and content with carriers for next-generation consumer and enterprise solutions.

The report analyzes RCS technologies and capabilities for use in applications by legacy carriers as well as OTT players, enterprise, and other third parties. The report also evaluates vendor strategies and initiatives including plans for new RCS based solutions.

The report also assesses the RCS market outlook for communication service providers as well as opportunities for enterprise organizations to leverage RCS capabilities such as the combination of rich calls, messaging, and videos as well as branded communications. The report includes analysis and forecasts by technology, application, user type, deployment model, and industry vertical globally and regionally for 2021 to 2026.

Rich Communication Services (RCS) originally marketed by GSMA marks the transition of messaging and voice capabilities from Circuit Switched technology to an all-IP world. RCS and VoLTE share the same IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) investment and leverage the same IMS capabilities. For consumers, it has the potential to combine voice and SMS with instant messaging or chat, live video sharing and file transfer across all devices and networks.

RCS will facilitate many consumer-related applications and solutions. From the communication service provider's perspective, RCS is an opportunity to better compete against OTT-based service offerings. From the third-party application and content provider perspective, RCS provides a means of leveraging telecom APIs to better integrate with communication apps.

With the introduction of RCS, an enterprise can leverage various API interfaces to fully integrate with their operations, providing differentiation not found today. Integration can occur between mobile network operators (network infrastructure and databases) and enterprise assets such as CRM and employee data. Businesses can enhance their communications infrastructure by providing a single interface from which users can initiate voice, video, and messaging sessions.

RCS provides access to these features directly from a device's address book, whether the device is a smartphone, wearable, tablet, or PC. In addition to traditional contact information (name, number, email address, social media identity) the enhanced RCS address book positively identifies users and identifies whether each contact's device can join a chat, initiate a video call, or send a file.

There will be significant value via open API integration for various value-added enterprise RCS applications. One of the highest ROI solutions we see is what we refer to as a Corporate Enterprise Dashboard (CED). The CED provides a key application for the carriers most-valued customers (businesses) to provide improved internal communications. In addition, RCS represents an opportunity for businesses to provide improved CRM via mixed media and branded customer contact, which is very important in the world of unwanted robocalls.

An alternative IP-based real-time communications solution, Web Real-time Communications (WebRTC) provides a framework, protocols, and API that facilitates real-time interactive voice, video, and data via a Web browser. The solutions, services, and applications supported by WebRTC are in direct competition with the CSP led initiative known as RCS. Therefore, WebRTC can be very disruptive to communication service provider business models, representing both an opportunity and a threat.

Select Report Findings:

RCS will compete well against WebRTC and other RTC solutions

Presence and context-related capabilities will have highest CAGR

Social presence info will emerge as the fastest-growing RCS solution

The global market for social presence solutions will reach $3.2B by 2026

by 2026 The overall RCS market value in North America will surpass $6B by 2026

will surpass by 2026 The Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative will facilitate substantial innovation

OTT service providers will benefit significantly through content integration

Enterprise customers will benefit greatly through branded customer contact

Report Benefits:

Forecasting for the RCS market globally and regionally for 2021 - 2026

Understand the evolution process and market dynamics of the RCS ecosystem

Identify leading RCS applications and use cases for consumer and enterprise users

Identify how MNOs and third-parties can leverage opportunities within RCS ecosystem

Recommendations for vendors, service providers and other stakeholders in the RCS ecosystem

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction2.1 Rich Communication Services (RCS)2.1.1 RCS Infrastructure2.1.1.1 IP Multimedia Subsystem2.1.1.2 Home Subscriber Server (HSS)2.1.1.3 Call Session Control Function (CSCF)2.1.1.4 Media and Application Servers2.1.1.5 Gateway Functions2.1.2 RCS Protocols2.1.2.1 Session Initiation Protocol2.1.2.2 SIP Session Components2.1.2.2.1 SIP User Agents2.1.2.2.2 SIP Register Servers2.1.2.2.3 SIP Proxy Servers2.1.2.2.4 SIP Redirect Servers.2.1.2.3 Implications of SIP for IMS 2.1.2.4 SDP and MSRP2.1.3 P2P vs. A2P Messaging2.2 RCS Development and Implementation2.2.1 3GPP Release2.2.2 Joyn2.2.3 RCS Universal Profile2.2.4 GSMA and CCMI2.2.5 Google vs. Apple

3.0 RCS Market Drivers3.1 RCS Market Structure3.2 RCS Business Models3.3 RCS Market Dynamics3.4 RCS Limitations3.5 RCS Market Demand Analysis3.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.0 RCS Capabilities and Applications4.1 RCS Technology Analysis4.1.1 VoIP Calling4.1.2 Chat4.1.3 File Transfer/Content Sharing4.1.4 Rich Media / Advanced Messaging4.1.5 IP Video Call4.1.6 Presence Based Capability Exchange4.1.7 Social Presence Information4.2 Supporting Technologies4.2.1 Artificial Intelligence4.2.2 Internet of Things4.2.3 Cloud Computing4.2.4 LTE and 5G Networks4.2.5 Telecom APIs4.3 RCS as a Value-added Service Enabler4.3.1 Value-added Services4.3.2 Role of RCS in VAS4.4 RCS Feature/Functionality Analysis4.4.1 Subscriber Identity Management4.4.2 Cloud Storage and Access4.4.3 Presence Capabilities4.4.4 RCS VoIP4.4.4.1 VoLTE4.4.4.2 Vo5G4.4.5 Rich Calls and Messaging4.4.6 Rich Media Integration4.4.7 Mobile Commerce4.5 RCS Consumer Use Cases4.6 RCS Enterprise Use Cases4.6.1 Enterprise Internal Communication4.6.2 Customer Relationship Management4.6.2.1 RCS Business Calling4.6.2.2 RCS Business Messaging4.6.3 Enterprise Vertical-specific Use Cases4.6.3.1 Telecom and IT4.6.3.2 Banking and NBFI4.6.3.3 Retail and E-Commerce4.6.3.4 Healthcare4.6.3.5 Media and Entertainment4.6.3.6 Tourism and Logistics4.6.3.7 Government and Utilities4.7 RCS End-user Analysis4.8 RCS Global Adoption and Implementation4.9 RCS vs. OTT Messaging4.10 RCS vs. WebRTC

5.0 Company Analysis5.1 AT&T5.2 Celcom5.3 China Mobile5.4 Synchronoss Technologies5.5 Deutsche Telekom5.6 Dialogic5.7 Ericsson5.8 Ribbon Communications5.9 Google5.10 Huawei5.11 Interop Technologies5.12 KDDI5.13 Mavenir Systems5.14 Microsoft5.15 Neusoft Corporation5.16 Nokia Network5.17 Oracle5.18 Orange Business5.19 Samsung5.20 SK Telecom5.21 Sprint5.22 Telefonica5.23 T-Mobile USA5.24 Verizon Wireless5.25 Vodafone5.26 D2 Technologies5.27 Other Companies5.27.1 Freedom Mobile5.27.2 Infinite Convergence5.27.3 LG Uplus5.27.4 Myriad Group5.27.5 O25.27.6 Rogers Communications5.27.7 SAP America5.27.8 Slovak Telekom5.27.9 Summit Technology 5.27.10 TELIT Communications 5.27.11 Telstra Corporation 5.27.12 Sinch

6.0 RCS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20266.1 Global RCS Market 2021 - 20266.1.1 Total RCS Market 2021 - 20266.1.2 RCS Market by Technology 2021 - 20266.1.3 RCS Market by Application 2021 - 20266.1.4 RCS Market by Industry Vertical 2021 - 20266.1.5 RCS Market by User Type 2021 - 20266.1.5.1 RCS Market by Enterprise Type 2021 - 20266.1.6 RCS Market by Deployment 2021 - 20266.1.6.1 RCS Market by Cloud Deployment 2021 - 20266.2 Regional RCS Market 2021 - 2026

7.0 Future of RCS for CSPs, OTT Providers, and Enterprise

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.0 Appendix: RCS Supporting Infrastructure

