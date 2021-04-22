Global RFID Locks Market Report 2021: Integration Of AI With Locking System Gaining Prominence - Forecast To 2027

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID Locks Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Access Device and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Rising Penetration of Smartphones to Provide Growth Opportunities for RFID Locks MarketRFID Locks Market was valued at US$ 3,585.11 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,779.61 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.The global consumer electronics market is strongly driven by the significant adoption of smartphones among people of all age groups. The developing countries in APAC, the MEA, and South America are experiencing a substantial rise in number of smartphone users owing to increasing availability of low-cost smartphones.

Also, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the US, Spain, Germany, the UK, and France are among the advanced economies where smartphone ownership is high owing to rising disposable income. For instance, ViAge Technology - a provider of magnetic stripe & smart card applications - offers Esmart Mobile access locks.

The lock combines pin and RFID (radio-frequency identification) with BLE (Bluetooth low energy) mobile access technology. It would make locking activity efficient as it combines RF user card with smartphone access key. Therefore, growing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the use of RFID locks among hospitality and other end users in coming years.Geographically, Europe held the largest share of the RFID locks market in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The RFID locks market is segmented into access device, end-user, and geography. Based on access device, the market is further categorized into key cards, mobile phones, and key fobs. The key cards segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2019.

In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitality, residential, manufacturing, retail, automotive, aerospace & defense, government & public utility, and others. In 2019, the hospitality segment accounted for a substantial share of the global RFID locks market. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on RFID Locks MarketThe COVID-19 outbreak has created enormous disruption across industries, including electronics & semiconductor. Every phase of the business model has been witnessing drastic change, including the manufacturing units, capital expenditures, R&D, demand, supply-chain, production decisions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Over the past several months, the COVID-19 outbreak had severely challenged the electronics manufacturers. The disruption among the raw material suppliers, temporary closure of manufacturing units, limited funding, and weak demand from the customers have showcased adverse impact on the electronics & semiconductor manufacturers.

According to Electronic Components Industry Association, the emergence of COVID-19 has caused delay in product releases, disruption in supply chain events, and other industry activities. Several manufacturers have temporarily halted the manufacturing units owing to lesser demand for the products as a result of lockdown measures and limited manufacturing resources.

Additionally, the manufacturers of various electronic and semiconductor products, including RFID strips and chips, have been experiencing substantial delay in lead times, which has weakened the supply chain. Similar to RFID strips or chip manufacturers, the locking system manufacturers also observed delay in procuring RFID strips and chips, which are integrated on the locks. This resulted in lesser production and delay in shipment of the final products. This has had a negative impact on RFID locks market.Assa Abloy AB; Bai Fu Co., Ltd.; Digilock (Security People, Inc.); dormakaba Holding AG; Euro-Locks SA NV (Lowe & Fletcher Group); Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; Onity Inc.; Qilocks Equipment Ltd; Samsung Group; and Senseon (Accuride International Inc.) are among the few major companies operating in the RFID locks market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. RFID Locks Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. RFID Locks Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Urbanization5.1.2 Expanding Hospitality Industry5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Longer Battery Life5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Penetration of Smartphones5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Integration of AI with Locking System5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. RFID Locks - Global Market Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 RFID Locks Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. RFID Locks Market Analysis - By Access Devices7.1 Overview7.2 RFID Locks Market, By Access Devices (2019 and 2027)7.3 Key Card7.4 Mobile Phones7.5 Key Fobs 8. RFID Locks Market Analysis - By End-User8.1 Overview8.2 RFID Locks Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2019 & 20278.3 Hospitality8.4 Residential8.5 Manufacturing8.6 Retail8.7 Automotive8.8 Aerospace & Defense8.9 Government & Public Utilities 9. RFID Locks Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview 10. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global RFID Locks Market 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Initiative11.3 New Product Development 12. COMPANY PROFILES12.1 Key Facts12.2 Business Description12.3 Products and Services12.4 Financial Overview12.5 SWOT Analysis12.6 Key Developments

Assa Abloy AB

Bai Fu Co. Ltd.

Digilock (Security People Inc.)

Dormakaba Group

Euro-locks SA NV (Lowe and Fletcher Group)

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Onity Inc.

Qilocks Equipment Ltd.

Samsung

Senseon (Accuride International Inc.)

