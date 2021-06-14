Global RFID And Barcode Printer Market (2021 To 2026) - Growing Use Of RFID And Barcode Printers In Supply Chain Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RFID and Barcode Printer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Printer Type, Format Type (Industrial Printers, Desktop Printers, Mobile Printers), Printing Technology, Printing Resolution, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RFID and barcode printer market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.Increasing installation of RFID and barcode systems in manufacturing units to improve productivity to tackle the impact of COVID-19, growing use of RFID and barcode printers in flourishing global e-commerce industry, surging need for improvement in inventory management, and rising demand for mobile printers based on wireless technologies are the key driving factors for the RFID and barcode printer market. However, stringent printing resolution and poor image quality of the barcode labels hampering the growth of the market. Mobile printers to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast periodThe mobile printers segment of the RFID and barcode printer market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The demand for mobile RFID and barcode printers is increasing rapidly worldwide as these printers are used for printing labels, tickets, and receipts in the hospitality, retail, and healthcare sectors.Moreover, mobile printers are used in a number of industries for printing barcodes and RFID labels and tags. They have certain features, making the printing of barcode and RFID labels, tags, and receipts easy. These features include durability, robustness, and ruggedness, along with the simplicity of use, easy connection with mobile devices, and flexible connectivity options, including USB, Bluetooth, and wireless LAN (WLAN). Direct thermal printing technology to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast periodThe barcode printers segment accounted for a larger size of the RFID and barcode printer market for direct thermal technology than the RFID printers segment. Direct thermal printing technology-based RFID and barcode printers are ideal for high-volume printing applications. They are the easiest and most cost-effective solution used in short-term applications. They are employed for printing labels meant for temporary use, such as shipping labels and food packaging labels. The direct thermal segment is projected to lead the RFID and barcode printer market from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing penetration of thermal transfer technology in RFID and barcode printers. They are engineered for high-volume operations in harsh environments. Retail application to account for the largest share of the RFID and barcode printer market during the forecast periodThe RFID printers segment of the RFID and barcode printer market for retail is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the barcode printers segment from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of RFID printers in garment tagging applications and gaining inventory visibility, as well as for retrieving information about in-store activities, are key contributors to the growth of the RFID and barcode printer market in retail. The demand for RFID and barcode printers is significant in the retail sector.

One of the key factors for this high demand is the requirement of maintaining data by tracking inventories through barcodes and RFID tags. Printers are used to print these tags at significantly low costs. They also print rugged and reliable labels, which can withstand all challenging conditions such as abrasion, moisture, and extreme temperatures. Moreover, the inclination of companies toward retailing and the growth potential of the e-commerce business across the world are further expected to fuel the growth of the RFID and barcode printer market. North America to account for the largest share during 2021-2026The region has the presence of a large number of providers of RFID and barcode printers, including Zebra Technologies, Honeywell International, and Brother Industries. North America is one of the largest contributors to the RFID and barcode printer market.Additionally, the US leads the market in North America owing to its well-established economy that encourages increased government and private investments in new technologies. RFID and barcode labels and tags help gain information about the location and the status of assets and people that can be used for increasing staff productivity and optimizing asset utilization in various industries. This leads to the increased adoption of RFID and barcode printers in the manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare industries in North America. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for RFID and Barcode Printer Market4.2 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Printer Type4.3 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Application4.4 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Format Type4.5 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Printing Technology4.6 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Installation of RFID and Barcode Systems in Manufacturing Units to Improve Productivity to Tackle Impact of COVID-195.2.1.2 Growing Use of RFID and Barcode Printers in Flourishing Global E-Commerce Industry5.2.1.3 Surging Need for Improvement in Inventory Management5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Mobile Printers Based on Wireless Technologies5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent Printing Regulations5.2.2.2 Poor Image Quality of Barcode Labels5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Use of RFID and Barcode Printers in Supply Chain Industry5.2.3.2 Increasing Deployment of RFID and Barcode Printers in Hospitals5.2.3.3 Rising Global Adoption of RFID and Barcode Tags Enabled by Industry 4.0, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Low Contrast of RFID and Barcode Elements5.2.4.2 High Heat Settings of Barcode Printers Can Lead to Smudged Bar Lines5.3 RFID and Barcode Printer Market: Value Chain Analysis5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Standards and Regulations Regarding RFID and Barcode Printers5.8 Trade Analysis5.9 Case Studies5.10 Technology Trends 6 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Printer Type

7 Different Connectivity Types of RFID and Barcode Printers

8 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Printing Technology 9 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Printing Resolution 10 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Format Type

11 RFID and Barcode Printer Market, by Application 12 Geographic Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape 14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Key Players14.2.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation14.2.2 Sato Holdings Corporation14.2.3 Honeywell International14.2.4 Seiko Epson Corporation14.2.5 Avery Dennison Corporation14.2.6 BIXOLON14.2.7 GoDEX International14.2.8 Toshiba Tec Corporation14.2.9 Linx Printing Technologies 14.2.10 Brother International Corporation14.3 Other Key Players14.3.1 Star Micronics14.3.2 Printronix14.3.3 Primera Technology14.3.4 Postek Electronics14.3.5 TSC Auto Id Technology Co. Ltd.14.3.6 Wasp Barcode Technologies14.3.7 Dascom14.3.8 Cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co.Kg14.3.9 Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. 14.3.10 AtlasRFIDstore 14.3.11 Citizen Systems Europe 14.3.12 Tharo Systems 14.3.13 Stallion Group 14.3.14 Rongta Technology ( Xiamen) Group 14.3.15 Boca Systems 15 Appendix

