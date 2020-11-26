Global RF Semiconductor Market (2020 To 2030) - By Wafer Size And Application

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Semiconductor Market Research Report: By Wafer Size (20 V), Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Satellite Communications) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market is projected to reach a value of $5.0 billion in 2030, from $2.1 billion in 2019, exhibiting an 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is growing primarily because of the surging deployment of the IoT technology, increasing demand for smartphones, and rising adoption of mobile communication technologies including 5G and 4G. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into switches, power amplifiers, filters, low noise amplifiers, and tuners.Out of these, the power amplifiers category contributed the largest revenue share to the global RF semiconductor market in 2019. These are among the key components of telecommunications and consumer electronics equipment. Owing to this, the rising demand for gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, smartphones, networking equipment, surveillance systems, and IoT devices are resulting in the increasing demand for power amplifiers. In addition to this, the swift infrastructural development in a number of countries is also predicted to drive the growth of this category during the forecast period.Based on application, the market is divided into satellite communications, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and IT & telecommunications, among which, the IT & telecommunications application held the major share of the market during the historical period (2014-2019). The surging consumption of data globally is leading to the high requirement for the upgradation of telecommunication networks. The division is then projected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the expanding mobile devices sector and increasing number of 5G deals.Geographically, the RF semiconductor market is being dominated by the Asia-Pacific region at the present time because of the increasing demand for smartphones and rising deployment of 5G in several countries, including South Korea, China, and Japan. Other than this, North America is expected to exhibit the highest CGAR during the forecast period. The surging penetration of internet, increased adoption of smartphones, and rising 5G deployment are resulting in the growth of the regional market.The surging demand and adoption of smartphones all across the globe is one of the primary driving factors of the RF semiconductor market. After the initial introduction of smartphones, their demands grew rapidly in developed countries, and now their adoption has been increasing considerably in emerging economies as well. The urbanization rate and spending power of people in countries including India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Nigeria are growing rapidly, which in turn, are resulting in the growing demand for smartphones.A major trend being witnessed in the RF semiconductor market is the growing integration of AI. The technology is helping businesses expand by improving customer experience and is also allowing predictive maintenance for enhancing network reliability. AI can decrease the design complexities of RF semiconductor devices by making use of machine learning algorithms. These algorithms can further be utilized for optimizing RF parameters such as spectrum monitoring, antenna sensitivity, and channel bandwidth. Such enhancements in RF semiconductor devices is projected to result in the growth of the domain. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Wafer Size1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Frequency Band1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Component1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Material1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Operating Voltage1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Application1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Region1.3.8 Analysis Period1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit1.3.9.1 Volume1.3.9.2 Value1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.1.1 Paid2.1.2 Unpaid2.2 Primary Research2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents2.2.1.1 By region2.2.1.2 By industry participant2.2.1.3 By company type2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Currency Conversion Rates2.6 Assumptions for the Study2.7 Notes and Caveats Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Wafer Size4.1.1.1 &lessThan; 200 mm4.1.1.2 200 mm4.1.1.3 300 mm4.1.2 By Frequency Band4.1.2.1 VHF & UHF4.1.2.2 SHF4.1.2.3 EHF4.1.3 By Component4.1.3.1 Power amplifiers4.1.3.2 Filters4.1.3.3 Low noise amplifiers4.1.3.4 Tuners4.1.3.5 Switches4.1.3.6 Others4.1.4 By Material4.1.4.1 Gallium arsenide4.1.4.2 Silicon4.1.4.3 Gallium nitride4.1.4.4 Indium phosphate4.1.4.5 Silicon germanium4.1.5 By Operating Voltage4.1.5.1 &lessThan; 5 V4.1.5.2 5-20 V4.1.5.3 >20 V4.1.6 By Application4.1.6.1 IT & telecommunications4.1.6.2 Consumer electronics4.1.6.3 Satellite communications4.1.6.4 Aerospace & defense4.1.6.5 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Use of mmWave for 5G communication4.3.1.2 Rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI)4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for smartphones4.3.2.2 Technological advancements in wireless communication4.3.2.3 Surging adoption of IoT4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 Effect of COVID-19 outbreak4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs)4.3.4.2 Rising number of smart city projects4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Wafer Size5.2 By Frequency Band5.3 By Component5.4 By Material5.5 By Operating Voltage5.6 By Application5.7 By Region Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Wafer Size6.2 By Frequency Band6.3 By Component6.4 By Material6.5 By Operating Voltage6.6 By Application6.7 By Country Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Wafer Size7.2 By Frequency Band7.3 By Component7.4 By Material7.5 By Operating Voltage7.6 By Application7.7 By Country Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Wafer Size8.2 By Frequency Band8.3 By Component8.4 By Material8.5 By Operating Voltage8.6 By Application8.7 By Country Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Wafer Size9.2 By Frequency Band9.3 By Component9.4 By Material9.5 By Operating Voltage9.6 By Application9.7 By Country Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Wafer Size10.2 By Frequency Band10.3 By Component10.4 By Material10.5 By Operating Voltage10.6 By Application10.7 By Country Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players11.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players11.4 Strategic Developments of Market Players11.4.1 Partnerships11.4.2 Product Launches11.4.3 Client Wins Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Infineon Technologies AG12.1.1 Business Overview12.1.2 Product and Service offerings12.1.3 Key Financial Summary12.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings12.2.3 Key Financial Summary12.3 Analog Devices Inc.12.3.1 Business Overview12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings category12.3.3 Key Financial Summary12.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.12.4.1 Business Overview12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings12.4.3 Key Financial Summary12.5 Qorvo Inc.12.5.1 Business Overview12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings12.5.3 Key Financial Summary12.6 Broadcom Inc.12.6.1 Business Overview12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings12.6.3 Key Financial Summary12.7 Qualcomm Incorporated12.7.1 Business Overview12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings12.7.3 Key Financial Summary12.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson12.8.1 Business Overview12.8.2 Product and Service offerings12.8.3 Key Financial Summary12.9 Skyworks Solutions Inc.12.9.1 Business Overview12.9.2 Product offerings12.9.3 Key Financial Summary12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.12.10.1 Business Overview12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings12.10.3 Key Financial Summary12.11 On Semiconductor Corporation12.11.1 Business Overview12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings12.11.3 Key Financial Summary12.12 NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.12.12.1 Business Overview12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings12.12.3 Key Financial Summary12.13 Nokia Corporation12.13.1 Business Overview12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings12.13.3 Key Financial Summary12.14 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.12.14.1 Business Overview12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings12.14.3 Key Financial Summary12.15 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.12.15.1 Business Overview12.15.2 Product and Service Offerings12.15.3 Key Financial Summary12.16 Fujitsu Limited12.16.1 Business Overview12.16.2 Product and Service Offerings12.16.3 Key Financial Summary12.17 ZTE CORPORATION12.17.1 Business Overview12.17.2 Product and Service Offerings12.17.3 Key Financial Summary Chapter 13. Appendix13.1 Abbreviations13.2 Sources and References13.3 Related ReportsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w796ef

