Global Review 2021: GWM Speeds Up Globalization

BAODING, China, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the tough situations of COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortages, GWM is speeding up its pace of globalization. It has participated actively in several international auto shows and released a number of featured models, showing the world an ever-expanding momentum of its globalization strategy.

This year, GWM's sales network has covered over 60 countries. In order to accelerate the implementation of its strategy in Europe, GWM has established a subsidiary in Munich, Germany, and set up its European headquarters. At the same time, in order to constantly develop the global market, the company has expanded its sales to Southeast Asia, South America, Europe, North Africa, and other regions. These initiatives demonstrated GWM's global competitiveness in the international arena.

Furthermore, GWM acquired and has put into operation new plants in Thailand and Brazil, respectively, which provide sufficient production capacity for its global markets. After seven months of preparations and improvements, GWM put into operation the Rayong Plant in Thailand in June and provided advanced production technology, driving forward the development of the local automobile industry. Two months later, it signed an acquisition agreement with Daimler AG's factory in Brazil. The conclusion of this agreement will enable GWM to cover Brazil and the whole South America.

In terms of technology research and development, GWM established Zhangjiagang ( China) Technology Center in February this year, which is the second R&D center established by GWM based on its globalization strategy. GWM has tens of thousands of R&D and design personnel worldwide so far, with R&D achievements especially in technological breakthroughs of the L.E.M.O.N. platform, the Coffee Intelligence platform, and the TANK platform.

Based on the positioning of a global smart technology company, GWM has constantly strengthened the user-centered philosophy. It places highly emphasis on the experience of global users and is gradually adapting to the locale cultures worldwide. In Thailand, as Loy Krathong is one of the most important traditional festivals, a local version of Valentine's Day, that carries people's wishes and prayers for life, GWM has well integrated into the life of local users by creating the super water lamp. In Chile, GWM has focused on the user groups enjoying adventures and joined self-driving reality shows with Luis Andaur, a famous local adventurer.

Thanks to the outstanding achievements in above all aspects, GWM is listed among the Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders in 2021, according to a joint report by Google and Kantar Brand Z.

"The only way for auto brands to surpass competitors in the real sense is to strengthen their own advantages rapidly in the next three to five years", said Jack Wei, chairman of GWM, at the 2025 Strategy Global Launch Conference. It is expected that the company's global annual sales target of 4 million vehicles will be achieved in 2025.

