Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2021-2025: Rapid Growth Of Desalination Systems Gains Momentum
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The osmosis membrane market is poised to grow by $ 5.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period. The report on the reverse osmosis membrane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for potable water and the advantages of RO membranes in water treatment.
The reverse osmosis membrane market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the rapid growth of desalination systems as one of the prime reasons driving the reverse osmosis membrane market growth during the next few years.
The reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented as below:
By Application
- desalination
- purification
- others
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
The report on reverse osmosis membrane market covers the following areas:
- Reverse osmosis membrane market sizing
- Reverse osmosis membrane market forecast
- Reverse osmosis membrane market industry analysis
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid growth of desalination systems."The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Desalination - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Applied Membranes Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- M-Pure International Co. Ltd.
- SUEZ WTS USA Inc.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq5jzm
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-reverse-osmosis-ro-membrane-market-2021-2025-rapid-growth-of-desalination-systems-gains-momentum-301446836.html
SOURCE Research and Markets