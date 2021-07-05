Global Reusable Straw Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reusable Straw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reusable straw market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A reusable straw is an eco-friendly variant of straw that is generally made-up of recyclable materials such as stainless steel, bamboo, glass, and titanium among many others. It is safer and more convenient to use, easily cleanable and helps in curbing the non-biodegradable waste generation levels, in comparison to its plastic counterparts. Owing to this, reusable straws are widely utilized across restaurants, hotels, cafes, schools, hospitals and hospitality-related sectors.Growing environmental concerns, coupled with rising consumer awareness towards the ecological benefits of reusable straw have augmented its demand globally. Based on the implementation of stringent government regulations against the consumption of single-use plastic. Several straw manufacturers are introducing reusable straws made up of food-grade silicon. Furthermore, the hectic and sedentary consumer lifestyles have propelled on-the-go food consumption and online food delivery services across the globe. This has also escalated the replacement of single-use reusable plastic straws with reusable straws, thereby fueling the product demand. Additionally, the growing number of government initiatives for reducing carbon footprints by curbing single-use plastic is anticipated to support the market growth momentum.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Eco-Products, Inc, EcoStraws Ltd, Crate and Barrel, Eco Imprints, Ever Eco, Final Straw, Greens Steel, Jungle Straws/Jungle Culture (Chalk & Skinner Ltd), Klean Kanteen, Koffie Straw, Simply Straws, Steelys Drinkware, StrawFree.org, TERRAIN, U-KONSERVE, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global reusable straw market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global reusable straw market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global reusable straw market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Reusable Straw Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Stainless Steel Straw6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Reusable Plastic Straw6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Bamboo Straw6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Glass Straw6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-User7.1 Residential7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 HORECA7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Convenience Stores8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Online8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 China9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Japan9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.1.3 India9.1.3.1 Market Trends9.1.3.2 Market Forecast9.1.4 South Korea9.1.4.1 Market Trends9.1.4.2 Market Forecast9.1.5 Australia9.1.5.1 Market Trends9.1.5.2 Market Forecast9.1.6 Others9.1.6.1 Market Trends9.1.6.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 United States9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Canada9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Turkey9.5.1.1 Market Trends9.5.1.2 Market Forecast9.5.2 Saudi Arabia9.5.2.1 Market Trends9.5.2.2 Market Forecast9.5.3 Iran9.5.3.1 Market Trends9.5.3.2 Market Forecast9.5.4 United Arab Emirates9.5.4.1 Market Trends9.5.4.2 Market Forecast9.5.5 Others9.5.5.1 Market Trends9.5.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Eco-Products, Inc13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2 EcoStraws Ltd.13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Crate and Barrel13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4 Eco Imprints13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5 Ever Eco13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Final Straw13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7 Greens Steel13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8 Jungle Straws/Jungle Culture (Chalk & Skinner Ltd)13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9 Klean Kanteen13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Koffie Straw13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11 Simply Straws13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.12 Steelys Drinkware13.3.12.1 Company Overview13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.13 StrawFree.org13.3.13.1 Company Overview13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.14 TERRAIN13.3.14.1 Company Overview13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.15 U-KONSERVE13.3.15.1 Company Overview13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

