Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market (2021 To 2026) - By Service, End-user, Deployment And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market Research Report by Service, by End User, by Deployment, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market Research Report by Service, by End User, by Deployment, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market size was estimated at USD 2,451.24 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,776.09 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 13.59% to reach USD 5,265.58 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, including Basware Corporation, Bristlecone Inc., Coupa Software, egid Group, GT Nexus, Inc., HighJump Software, IBM Corporation, Infiniti Research Limited, INFOR, INC, Ivalua Inc, JAGGAER, Inc., JDA Software Group, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis Inc, LogicSource, Inc., Medius AB, NB Ventures, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Perfect Commerce, LLC, PROACTIS Holdings, SAP SE., Vroozi, Inc., and Zycus Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing centralisation of procurement processes5.1.1.2. Increasing adoption of sourcing and procurement software5.1.1.3. Rising need for better manage internal compliance to contracts5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Reluctance to adopt new technologies5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing development in the retail sourcing & procurement software5.1.3.2. Rising potential in evolving markets5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Inability to manage supplier efficiency5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis 6. Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, by Service6.1. Introduction6.2. Consulting6.3. Implementation6.4. Training & Support 7. Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, by Solution7.1. Introduction7.2. Contract management7.3. Procure-to-pay7.4. Spend analysis7.5. Strategic sourcing7.6. Supplier management 8. Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, by End User8.1. Introduction8.2. Large Enterprise8.3. Small & Medium Enterprise 9. Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market, by Deployment9.1. Introduction9.2. Cloud9.3. On Premise 10. Americas Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing & Procurement Solution Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Basware Corporation14.2. Bristlecone Inc.14.3. Coupa Software14.4. egid Group14.5. GT Nexus, Inc.14.6. HighJump Software14.7. IBM Corporation14.8. Infiniti Research Limited14.9. INFOR, INC14.10. Ivalua Inc14.11. JAGGAER , Inc.14.12. JDA Software Group14.13. JDA Software Group, Inc.14.14. Kinaxis Inc14.15. LogicSource, Inc.14.16. Medius AB14.17. NB Ventures, Inc.14.18. Oracle Corporation14.19. Perfect Commerce, LLC14.20. PROACTIS Holdings14.21. SAP SE.14.22. Vroozi, Inc.14.23. Zycus Inc. 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74mn0o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-retail-sourcing--procurement-solution-market-2021-to-2026---by-service-end-user-deployment-and-region-301371508.html

SOURCE Research and Markets