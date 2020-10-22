Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Report 2020 Featuring Pregis, DS Smith, Georgia-Pacific, Sealed Air, Mondi., WestRock, 3M, Dynaflex, And Intertape Polymer

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market - By Market Type, By Merchandise and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market was valued at USD 3,514.2 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 8,686.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 13.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.The growth of Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market is increasing significantly due to increase in sales through E Commerce. Growing internet penetration and affordable internet charges has increased the volume of sale through E commerce. Ease to access, affordable market place and numerous product portfolio has led to the increase of E commerce Market and hence it is fuelling the growth of Retail E Commerce Packaging Market Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market: OverviewPackaging is the procedure or method to enfold the product/commodity for sale, distribution, or storage. Latest growth and expansion in the e-commerce business is cross-border for online purchasing. It has completely changed the shopping experience owing to its striking offers and most preferred product accessibility. Online shopping or buying products online is increasing constantly as it is economical and saves time. Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market: Growth FactorsThe global retail e-commerce packaging market is considered to be very vibrant and dynamic business and is projected to see high expansion rate in the years to come. The development of the market is mainly influenced by the augment in the online shopping by several customers, increasing demand and popularity of packaged food, and quick expansion in the electronics division. Government rules and regulations, particularly for corrugated packaging as well as the increasing issues related to the environment, may restrain the development of the global retail e-commerce packaging market. The constant rise in the online shopping market is propelling the overall development of the retail e-commerce packaging business. The easiness of online shopping, for instance, quick delivery, very simple and easy return policies, as well as free shipping, has actually changed the preference of many customers to switch from the conventional method of shopping to online. Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market: Regional AnalysisThe Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the world's biggest e-commerce hub and is expected to experience a rapid expansion in retail e-commerce business owing to increasing middle-class families in India, China, and Indonesia, as well as owing to the rise in popularity and demand of mobile appliances. China is anticipated to account for the largest share of the retail e-commerce sales in the coming years. In China, the appliance and electronics retailers are projected to lead the retail e-commerce packaging market. The local manufacturers are projected to account for the growth in market share of purchaser electronics owing to increasing brand name and enhanced technology. E-commerce, particularly in India, is likely to transform the working manner of retail industry. The expansion of e-commerce business in India mainly owes to rise in internet use and smartphone usage, particularly in metro cities; also in tier two & three cities thus driving the retail e-commerce packaging market. Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market: Competitive PlayersSome of the most important market players in the retail e-commerce packaging market are Pregis Corporation, DS Smith Plc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc., WestRock Company, 3M Co., Dynaflex Private Limited, and Intertape Polymer Group, among others.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2ixd9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-retail-e-commerce-packaging-market-report-2020-featuring-pregis-ds-smith-georgia-pacific-sealed-air-mondi-westrock-3m-dynaflex-and-intertape-polymer-301158017.html

SOURCE Research and Markets