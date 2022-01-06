Global Retail Analytics Markets, Trends, Opportunity And Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global retail analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2021-2026.

Retail analytics is the process of providing analytical data on inventory levels, sales, consumer demand and supply chain movement. It helps companies to identify customer insights, such as emerging trends and changing preferences, by combining data from different areas with scope and need for improvement.

Retail analytics has emerged as one of the most powerful tools to maintain procurement levels and empower businesses by enabling a quick and effective decision-making process.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread around the world, there has been a significant impact on consumer behavior, product demand and the availability of logistics services. Consequently, store owners are adopting retail analytics solutions to assess risks and create suitable re-opening strategies.

For instance, Tango, a US-based Integrated Workspace Management System firm, is enabling retailers to analyze how exposed their stores have been to the coronavirus during the lockdown using its retail location-visualization tool.

Apart from this, with the growing e-commerce and retail industries, cloud-based retail analytics solutions are widely being deployed as they offer retailers the on-demand computing power to handle large volumes of data and deliver useful insights within a short timeframe.

Besides this, the emergence of big data and predictive analytical models has allowed merchants to predict future outcomes through data integration across apps, sensors, social media platforms and other channels.

The leading companies in the retail industry are opting for advanced analytics solutions, which is positively impacting the market growth.

For instance, Gap Inc., a global fashion retailer, has deployed the Retail Merchandising Foundation Cloud Service (RMFCS) offered by Oracle Corporation to simplify its store operations and increase customer satisfaction.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global retail analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global retail analytics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global retail analytics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

1010data Inc. (Advance Publications Inc.)

Adobe Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Flir Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Information Builders Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

Tibco Software Inc.

Breakup by Function

Customer Management

In-store Operation

Strategy and Planning

Supply Chain Management

Marketing and Merchandizing

Others

Breakup by Component

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvx34g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-retail-analytics-markets-trends-opportunity-and-forecasts-2015-2020--2021-2026-301455588.html

SOURCE Research and Markets