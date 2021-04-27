Global RET Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Report 2021: Retevmo And Gavreto Are Currently The Only 2 Commercially Available RET Inhibitors - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RET Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RET inhibitor therapy market is a novel, unique yet a challenging aspect followed by the oncology researchers for the treatment of different types of cancers.

Global RET Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:

Global RET Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 1.5 Billion

Global RET Inhibitors Market Absolute Growth : 3900% (2020-2026)

RET inhibitors clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

RET Inhibitors In Clinical Trials: > 15 Drugs

Commercially Available RET Inhibitors: 2 (Retevmo and Gavreto)

First RET Inhibitor Approved In 2020: Retevmo

The total cancer mortality rate in the world had increased to such greater percentage that it was of utmost importance to come up with a therapeutic procedure that could effectively eradicate disease causing cells in the human body. Oncology researchers focused towards the development of a novel therapeutic for the patients landed with one of the most innovative and important breakthroughs as the therapy targets one of the most important proto-oncogene responsible for the initiation of cancerous cells inside the body.

It has been only few years since the total penetration of RET inhibitor therapy market in the global cancer therapeutics industry and in such short period of time, it has remained successful in emerging as the next strong pillar for the entire cancer therapeutics market, as it targets at the molecular level, which is apparently very less in the global cancer therapeutics market.

Major biopharmaceutical companies and biotech firms around the world have initiated several strategically important alliances which include partnerships, collaborations and many more, leading to gardening the entire therapy towards launching large number of drugs in the next few years. High inclination of oncology researchers towards the development and expansion of the therapy is also moving the entire market to receive high appreciation rate as it carries the ability to end all the challenges and complexities that were getting highly reported in the global cancer therapeutics market in the form of side-effects.

The entire research and growth frontiers associated with the therapy development and expansion rate are believed to increase at a higher percentage in the future years, observing the endless applications received from it. In addition, inclination of the therapy towards targeting different types of cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer and many more is also inclining the entire therapy to get recognized as a viable, potential, terrifying market, compared with other cancer therapies available in the market for long period of time.

It is estimated that the complete emergence of the therapy at pre-clinical and clinical level has landed hundreds of novel treatment opportunities for the enrolled participants with respect to overall survival rate. A

lso, extensive amount of investments laid down for the therapy development and expansion worldwide by elite research centers and government bodies will also deliver and exhibit great amount of work that will soon incline the therapy towards passing early stage of development. With large number of investigational drugs in the clinical trial, the therapy is also attaining massive attraction from numerous clinical stage biotech companies focused towards multi-billion dollar investment and collaborations.

To conclude, it can be stated that the future of the therapy will be adjoined with massive commercial success as there are several promising candidates in the pipeline. In addition, it is also believed to get transformed into a fundamental approach for the benefit of millions of patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Rearranged During Transfection (RET) Inhibitors1.1 Overview1.2 Evolution of RET Inhibitors

2. Role of RET Inhibitors in Cancer

3. RET Inhibitors - Mechanism of Action

4. RET Inhibitors As Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics4.1 Role of RET Inhibitors in NSCLC4.2 Ongoing Research & Development4.2.1 TAS0953/HM064.2.2 RXDX-1054.2.3 BOS1727384.2.4 TPX-0046

5. RET Inhibitors as Thyroid Cancer Therapeutics5.1 Impact of RET Inhibition on Thyroid Cancer5.2 Current Advancements & Research

6. RET Inhibitors in Colorectal Cancer6.1 RET Gene Inhibition Influencing Colorectal Cancer6.2 Ongoing Research & Development

7. RET Inhibitors in Other Leading Cancers7.1 RET Inhibitors in Breast Cancer7.2 RET Inhibitors in Liver Cancer7.3 RET Inhibitors in Melanoma7.4 RET Inhibitors in Hematological Cancers7.5 RET in Gastric Cancers

8. RET Inhibitors in Combinational Therapy

9. Global RET Inhibitors Market Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Current Market Scenario

10. RET Inhibitors Market Opportunities by Region10.1 US10.2 Europe10.3 Japan10.4 China

11. Retevmo (Selpercatinib)11.1 Overview11.2 Patents & Assignee11.3 Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

12. Gavreto (Pralsetinib)12.1 Overview & Patent Information12.2 Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

13. Global RET Inhibitors Clinical Trials Overview13.1 By Phase13.2 By Status13.3 By Region

14. Global RET Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Company & Indication14.1 Research14.2 Preclinical14.3 Phase-I14.4 Phase-I/II14.5 Phase-II14.6 Phase-III

15. Approved & Marketed RET Inhibitors Clinical Insight15.1 Pralsetinib (Gavreto)15.2 Selpercatinib (RETEVMO)

16. Global RET Inhibitors Market Trends16.1 Voroni & Inno N Collaborated to Develop Novel RET Inhibitor Candidate16.2 Researchers Identified First Mechanism of Resistance to Retevmo (Selpercatinib)16.3 Helsinn Doses its Investigational RET Inhibitors in First Patient of Phase I/II Trial16.4 TPX-0046 - Investigational RET Inhibitor Shows Prominent Results in Preclinical Studies

17. Global RET Inhibitors Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

18. Global RET Inhibitors Market - Future Outlook

19. Competitive Landscape

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Blueprint Therapeutics

Daiichi Sakyo

Eli Lilly

GSK

Helsinn

Ignyta

Inno N

LoxoOncology

Roche

Taiho

Turning Point Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1m3o9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ret-inhibitors-drug-market-opportunity--clinical-trials-report-2021-retevmo-and-gavreto-are-currently-the-only-2-commercially-available-ret-inhibitors---forecast-to-2026-301277749.html

SOURCE Research and Markets