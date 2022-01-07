Global Resilient Flooring Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Shaw Industries, Gerflor And Interface Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Resilient Flooring Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Product (LVT, Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile, Linoleum, Cork, Rubber), by Application (Residential, Non-residential), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global resilient flooring market size is expected to reach USD 67.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Product benefits including cost efficiency, lower maintenance, and improved aesthetics are anticipated to drive the demand for resilient floorings over the forecast period.Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyle along rising disposable income in the emerging economies of India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and others have spurred market growth. The increasing real estate sector in these economies has substantially driven the market demand for resilient flooring solutions.The market is struggling due to the underperformance of the construction sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a decline in the demand for resilient flooring products from the residential and non-residential sectors. Despite the relaxation in restrictions, construction and manufacturing sectors are not expected to resume normal operations until the end of 2021.The market has witnessed extensive competition on account of increasing innovations and growing demand for resilient flooring products. A large number of manufacturers are engaged in R&D activities to introduce sustainable flooring materials. Moreover, players in the market are extending their geographical presence and enhancing their product portfolios to sustain the competitive environment Resilient Flooring Market Report Highlights

The Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) segment accounted for USD 14.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028 owing to its utilization for creating exceptional visual appeal replicating concrete, wood, and natural stone flooring

in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028 owing to its utilization for creating exceptional visual appeal replicating concrete, wood, and natural stone flooring The residential segment accounted for the revenue share of 35.8% in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth on account of the growing housing sector in developed and emerging markets including the U.S., China , and India

, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness a substantial CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the surging real-estate industry and developing infrastructure facilities across the region

is projected to witness a substantial CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the surging real-estate industry and developing infrastructure facilities across the region China contributed the largest revenue share of 27.3% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the estimated time owing to increasing demand from residential and commercial constructions

contributed the largest revenue share of 27.3% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the estimated time owing to increasing demand from residential and commercial constructions Major players in the industry are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, contract and agreements, and new product developments in order to enhance their market presence

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Resilient Flooring Market Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3. Technology Overview3.4. Regulatory Framework3.4.1. U.S. & Canada3.4.2. Europe3.4.3. Japan3.4.4. Australia3.4.5. India3.5. Business Environment Analysis : Resilient Flooring Market3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Analysis3.5.1.1. Supplier Power3.5.1.2. Buyer Power3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis3.5.2.1. Political Landscape3.5.2.2. Environmental Landscape3.5.2.3. Social Landscape3.5.2.4. Technology Landscape3.5.2.5. Economic Landscape3.5.2.6. Legal Landscape3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.5.3.1. Joint Ventures3.5.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions3.5.3.2.1. MOHAWK Industries3.5.3.2.2. Beaulieu International Group3.5.3.2.3. Interface, Inc.3.5.3.2.4. Q.E.P. Co., Inc.3.5.3.2.5. Others3.6. Market Entry Strategies3.7. Case Studies Chapter 4. Resilient Flooring - Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Market Segmentation4.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects4.3. Resilient Flooring - Value Chain Analysis4.3.1. Raw Material Trends4.3.1.1. Major Raw Materials Analysis4.3.1.1.1. Linoleum4.3.1.1.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)4.3.1.1.3. Vinyl resin4.3.1.1.4. Vinyl composites4.3.2. Manufacturing Trends4.3.2.1. Technology Trends4.3.2.2. Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends4.3.2.3. Cost Structure Analysis4.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis4.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis4.3.5. Profit Margin Analysis4.4. Resilient Flooring - Market Dynamics4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis4.4.1.1. Growth of construction industry4.4.1.2. Rising awareness regarding insulation4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis4.4.2.1. Rising Environmental concerns4.5. Trade Analysis4.5.1. Trade Balance Assessment, by Key Countries4.5.2. Net Importers, Key Country Analysis (USD Billion)4.5.3. Net Exporters, Key Country Analysis (USD Billion) Chapter 5. Resilient Flooring Market - Product Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definition & Scope :5.2. Resilient Flooring Market - Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20285.3. Luxury Vinyl Tiles5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)5.4. Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)5.5. Linoleum5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)5.6. Cork5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)5.7. Rubber5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion) Chapter 6. Resilient Flooring Market - Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Definition & Scope :6.2. Resilient Flooring Market - Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20286.3. Residential6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)6.4. Non-residential6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion) Chapter 7. Resilient Flooring Market - Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Vendor Landscape8.1.1. List of key distributors and channel partners8.1.2. Key company market share analysis, 20208.2. Competitive Environment8.3. Competitive Market Positioning8.4. Strategy Framework8.5. Public Companies8.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis8.5.2. Company Market Ranking, by region8.5.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis8.5.3.1. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances8.5.4. SWOT8.5.5. Tarkett S.A.8.5.5.1. Strengths8.5.5.2. Weakness8.5.5.3. Opportunities8.5.5.4. Threats8.5.6. Forbo Flooring8.5.6.1. Strengths8.5.6.2. Weakness8.5.6.3. Opportunity8.5.6.4. Threats8.5.7. AFI Licensing LLC8.5.7.1. Strength8.5.7.2. Weakness8.5.7.3. Opportunity8.5.7.4. Threat8.5.8. Gerflor8.5.8.1. Strength8.5.8.2. Weakness8.5.8.3. Opportunity8.5.8.4. Threats8.5.9. Responsive Industries Ltd.8.5.9.1. Strength8.5.9.2. Weakness8.5.9.3. Opportunities:8.5.9.4. Threats8.6. Private Companies8.6.1. List of key emerging companies and geographical presence8.6.2. Company market position analysis Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1. Beaulieu International Group9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Product Benchmarking9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives9.2. Mohawk Industries, Inc.9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Financial performance9.2.3. Product Benchmarking9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives9.3. Shaw Industries Group, Inc.9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Financial performance9.3.3. Product Benchmarking9.4. Gerflor9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Product Benchmarking9.5. Forbo Flooring Systems9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Financial Performance9.5.3. Product Benchmarking9.6. Fatra a.s.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Product Benchmarking9.6.3. Strategic Initiatives9.7. Interface, Inc.9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Financial Performance9.7.3. Product Benchmarking9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives9.8. Tarkett S.A.9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Financial Performance9.8.3. Product Benchmarking9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives9.9. IVC Group9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Product Benchmarking9.10. MONDO S.p.A.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Product Benchmarking9.10.3. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn9h5t

