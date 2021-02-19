Global Residential Land Planning And Development Market Report (2021 To 2030) - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Land Planning and Development Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global residential land planning and development market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.The global residential land planning and development market is expected to grow from $84.58 billion in 2020 to $90.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $135.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. Reasons to Purchase

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the residential land planning and development? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Residential Land Planning And Development market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider residential land planning and development market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The residential land planning and development market section of the report gives context. It compares the residential land planning and development market with other segments of the land planning and development market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, residential land planning and development indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global residential land planning and development market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global residential land planning and development market. Africa was the smallest region in the global residential land planning and development market.Technologies such as augmented reality (AR) are gaining popularity in the residential land planning and development market for faster construction and to cut costs associated with construction. Augmented reality is the real world supplemented with computer-generated sensory inputs, allowing the creation of a 3-dimensional model of construction design to interact realistically. These technologies benefit the construction industry in reducing rework, increasing quality, lowering labor costs, meet timelines, improving safety and customer experience, streamline collaboration, design analysis, measuring accuracy, construction project management and presentation of plans. Some of the major construction companies utilizing AR technology are McCarthy Building Companies, Mortensen construction companies, BNBuilders, Inc and ISG, Global Construction Services Company.During the forecast period, interest rates globally are expected to rise in most developing and developed economies; this is expected to limit the new investments in capital intensive industries such as residential land planning and development market. Most countries across the world are raising interest rates to control inflation and also to limit the flow of capital out of the country. This is likely to affect new investments in terms of expansion, research and development of new products. The US interest rates, for instance, are expected to rise up to 3.5% by 2021. In addition, the increase in interest rates is likely to have a major impact on construction of both residential and non-residential housing. Higher mortgage rates not only discourage new home buyers but also put pressure on homeowners forcing them to sell. For instance, mortgage rates are expected to increase from about 3.75% in 2017 to about 5.20% in 2021. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the market as borrowing money becomes expensive, affecting the market's growth.Technological development was a key driver of the residential land planning and development market during the historic period. Markets such as construction which involve technology benefited from this trend during the historic period. Areas of rapid technological change include smart highways, 3D concrete printing, drone surveying, kinetic roads, 'tiny houses' and solar roads. 