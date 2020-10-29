Global Residential Generators Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Generators estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689842/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR The Residential Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Briggs and Stratton Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Champion Power Equipment, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Kohler Co.,

MTU Onsite Energy

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Siemens Corporation

Wacker Neuson Corporation

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689842/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Residential Generators: Enabling Accessible, Efficient, and Affordable Backup Power for the Powerless Recent Market Activity Need for Reliable and Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of Generators Global Market Outlook Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators in Mature Developed Markets Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Residential Generators Market Global Competitor Market Shares Residential Generators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS American Honda Motor Co., Inc. ( USA) Atlas Copco AB ( Sweden) Briggs and Stratton Corporation ( USA) Caterpillar Inc. ( USA) Champion Power Equipment, Inc. ( USA) Cummins Inc. ( USA) Generac Power Systems, Inc. ( USA) Pramac S.p.A ( Italy) Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc. ( USA) Harrington Generators International Ltd. (UK) Honeywell International Inc. ( USA) Kirloskar Electric Company Limited ( India) Kohler Co. (USA) Mi-T-M Corporation ( USA) Multiquip Inc. ( USA) Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG ( Germany) MTU Onsite Energy ( USA) Scott?s Emergency Lighting and Power Generation, Inc. ( USA Siemens Corporation ( USA) Westinghouse Electric Corporation ( USA) Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd. ( China) Wacker Neuson Corporation ( USA) Yamaha Motor Corporation ( USA) Yanmar Co., Ltd. ( Japan) Himoinsa ( Spain) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential Generators Smarter Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies Gasoline-Powered, and Solar and Battery Combination Generators Gain Traction Frequent Power Outages Due to Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion Grid Failures Due to Natural & Man Made Disasters Also Boost Demand for Residential Generators List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply for 2015 & 2016 Slow yet Encouraging Rise in Residential Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in the Market Growing Investments in Smart Homes that Requires Uninterrupted Power Supply Drive Strong Business Case for Residential Generators Easy Portability, Low Installation & Maintenance Requirements Drive Surging Demand for Portable Residential Generators Bi-Fuel Portability Aid Growth Market for Generators with Output Capacity Upto 20 KVA Gain Momentum Lower Prices and Lack of Proper Network for Gas Transportation Benefit Demand for Diesel Generators Longer Duration of Power Supply during Outages Spur Demand for Residential Standby Generators Select Innovative Residential Standby Generator Models Impediments in Market Growth Despite Lowering Prices, Cost of Operations & Maintenance Continues to Remain High Sputtering Economic Growth Forcing Cut in Consumer Spending Stringent Environmental Guidelines Hampering Growth 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Residential Generators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Residential Generators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Residential Generators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Residential Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Residential Generators Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Residential Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Residential Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Residential Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Residential Generators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Residential Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Residential Generators Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Residential Generators Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Residential Generators Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Residential Generators Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Residential Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Residential Generators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Residential Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Residential Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Residential Generators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Residential Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Residential Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Residential Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Residential Generators Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Residential Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 28: Residential Generators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Residential Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Residential Generators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Residential Generators Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Residential Generators Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Residential Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Residential Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Residential Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Residential Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Residential Generators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Residential Generators Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 41: Residential Generators Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Residential Generators Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Residential Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 44: Residential Generators Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Residential Generators Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Residential Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Residential Generators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Residential Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Residential Generators Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Residential Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Residential Generators Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Residential Generators Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Residential Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Residential Generators Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Residential Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 57: Residential Generators Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Residential Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Residential Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Residential Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Residential Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Residential Generators Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 32Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689842/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-residential-generators-industry-301163138.html

SOURCE Reportlinker