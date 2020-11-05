Global Research Antibodies & Reagents Market (2020 To 2025) - Rising Interest In Outsourcing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Antibodies & Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blotting, Flow Cytometry), Application (Proteomics, Drug Development), End User - COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market projected to reach USD 14.11 billion by 2025 from USD 10.19 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The research antibodies and reagents market has evolved owing to factors such as growth in proteomics and genomics research, rising demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D activity and expenditure in the life sciences industry. Fueled by the growing demand for personalized medicine and structure-based drug design, the global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Based on product, the reagents segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period. Based on product, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagent and antibodies. The reagent segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The reagents market is experiencing notable growth due to the growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields. Based on technology, the flow cytometry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. The flow cytometry segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to this technique is its ability to perform simultaneous multi-parameter analysis on single cells within a heterogeneous mixture. It offers a high throughput and the automated quantification of cell features. These factors, along with technological innovations in flow cytometry and growing cancer research, are driving the growth of this segment. By application, the proteomics holds the highest market share during the forecast period. Based on application, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. Proteomics held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents market in 2019. The growth of the segment is due to as it efficiently maps drug-protein and protein-protein interactions. Moreover, proteomic technologies have minimized the cost, time, and resource requirements for chemical synthesis and biological testing of drugs. Proteomic technologies, such as electrophoresis, ELISA, microarrays, and MS-based proteomics, are highly efficient for analytical laboratory testing. By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology holds the highest market share during the forecast period. The research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions and Contract Research Organizations. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents end-user market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide use of research antibodies in drug development for the identification and quantification of biomarkers and various analytical procedures. By Region, The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is primarily due to growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness of personalized therapeutics in the region. Also, high-growth countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore are the major contributors to the Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market. This region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period primarily due to growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Research Antibodies and Reagents: Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application4.3 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Region (2018-2025)4.5 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Research Activity and Funding for R&D5.2.1.2 Growing Industry-Academia Collaboration5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Quality Concerns and a Lack of Reproducible Results5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets5.2.3.2 Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics5.2.3.3 Growth in Stem Cell and Neurobiology Research5.2.3.4 Increasing Focus on Biomarker Discovery5.2.3.5 Rising Interest in Outsourcing5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Cost and Time-Intensive Antibody Development Processes5.2.4.2 Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players 6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 Increasing Research on Therapeutic Antibodies6.2.2 Recombinant Antibodies Are Supporting the Smooth Transition from in Vitro to in Vivo6.2.3 Growing Consolidation of the Life Science Antibodies and Reagents Market6.3 Stakeholder Analysis6.4 Strategic Benchmarking6.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market 7 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Reagents7.2.1 Media & Sera7.2.1.1 Media & Sera Hold the Largest Share of the Reagents Market7.2.2 Stains & Dyes7.2.2.1 Growth of the Life Science Industry is Driving the Demand and Use of Stains & Dyes7.2.3 Fixatives7.2.3.1 Fixative Agents Are Needed to Preserve the Morphology and Antigenicity of Target Molecules7.2.4 Buffers7.2.4.1 Wide Use in Drug Development Will Drive the Market for Buffers7.2.5 Solvents7.2.5.1 Organic Solvents See Wide Use in Pharmaceutical Processes and Assays Like Ihc7.2.6 Enzymes7.2.6.1 An Increase in Proteomic and Genomic Research Activity Will Ensure Demand for Enzymes7.2.7 Probes7.2.7.1 the Versatility, Sensitivity, and Quantitative Capabilities of Probes Have Ensured Their Use in Research7.2.8 Other Reagents7.3 Antibodies7.3.1 Antibodies, by Type7.3.1.1 Primary Antibodies7.3.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Accurate and Reliable Antibodies Follows the Rise in R&D Activity and Expenditure7.3.1.2 Secondary Antibodies7.3.1.2.1 Versatility and Low Cost of Production Have Ensured Stable Growth in the Market for Secondary Antibodies7.3.2 Antibodies, by Form7.3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies7.3.2.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Are Among the Most Common Tools in Biomedical Science7.3.2.2 Polyclonal Antibodies7.3.2.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abcam Are Major Players in the Polyclonal Antibodies Market7.3.2.3 Recombinant Antibodies7.3.2.3.1 Recombinant Antibodies Provide a High-Specificity, High-Sensitivity Option7.3.3 Antibodies, by Source7.3.3.1 Mice7.3.3.1.1 Mice Are the Preferred Hosts for Research-Use Antibody Production7.3.3.2 Rabbits7.3.3.2.1 Rabbits Are a Cost-Effective Means of Antibody Production7.3.3.3 Other Sources7.3.4 Antibodies, by Research Area7.3.4.1 Oncology7.3.4.1.1 the High Prevalence of Cancer Has Boosted Research Activity in the Sector7.3.4.2 Infectious Diseases7.3.4.2.1 Rising Awareness and Growing Research Activity Are Key Drivers of the Market7.3.4.3 Immunology7.3.4.3.1 Antibodies Are Used to Identify Protein and Peptides to Understand Infectious Disease Immunology Better7.3.4.4 Neurobiology7.3.4.4.1 Antibody-Based Approaches Are Widely Used in Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience7.3.4.5 Stem Cells7.3.4.5.1 Increasing Funding and the Growing Importance of Stem Cells in Transplantation Are Key Market Drivers7.3.4.6 Other Research Areas 8 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Western Blotting8.2.1 High Accuracy, Ease of Interpretation, and Other Advantages Have Propelled the Use of Western Blotting8.3 Flow Cytometry8.3.1 Flow Cytometry is the Fastest-Growing Technology Segment of the Market8.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay8.4.1 Elisa Has the Potential to Supersede the Current Gold Standard for COVID-19 Testing8.5 Immunohistochemistry8.5.1 Complexities of Ihc Pose Challenges to Market Growth8.6 Immunofluorescence8.6.1 Immunofluorescence Helps Determine Specific Gene Expressions8.7 Immunoprecipitation8.7.1 Results Obtained by Ip Can be Analyzed Through Other Technologies8.8 Other Technologies 9 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Proteomics9.2.1 Proteomics Holds the Largest Share of the Market, by Application9.3 Drug Development9.3.1 the Drug Development Applications Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate9.4 Genomics9.4.1 Genomics is Currently An Emerging Area of Research Applications and Expected to See Growth in the Coming Years 10 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End-user10.1 Introduction10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies10.2.1 Pharma & Biotech Companies Dominate the End-User Market10.3 Academic & Research Institutions10.3.1 Growing Government Investments to Propel the Market10.4 Contract Research Organizations10.4.1 Growing Work on Monoclonal Antibodies and Drug Conjugates Among Cros is Aiding Market Growth 11 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Latin America11.6 Middle East and Africa 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Matrix Evaluation Framework12.3 Research Antibodies Market Share Analysis12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.4.1 Stars12.4.2 Emerging Leaders12.4.3 Pervasive Companies12.4.4 Emerging Companies12.5 Competitive Situation and Trends12.5.1 Product Launches12.5.2 Expansions12.5.3 Acquisitions12.5.4 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements 13 Company Profiles13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific13.2 Merck Group13.3 Abcam plc13.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company13.5 Cell Signaling Technology13.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories13.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche13.8 Agilent Technologies13.9 Danaher Corporation13.10 Lonza13.11 Genscript13.12 PerkinElmer13.13 Biolegend13.14 Illumina13.15 Immunoprecise Antibodies13.16 Fujirebio Diagnostics Ab13.17 Analytik Jena Ag13.18 Omega Bio-Tek13.19 Dovetail Genomics13.20 Atlas Antibodies 14 Appendix14.1 Insights of Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal14.4 Available Customizations14.5 Related Reports14.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1rtd2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-research-antibodies--reagents-market-2020-to-2025---rising-interest-in-outsourcing-presents-opportunities-301167216.html

SOURCE Research and Markets