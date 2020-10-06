Global Renewable Drones Market Report 2020-2025: DJI Enterprise (China), Terra Drone (Japan), Aerodyne Measure (US), And DroneDeploy (US) Lead The Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Drones Market by Drone Type (Multirotor and Fixed Wing), Solution (End-to-End Solution and Point Solution), End user (Solar (Photovoltaics and Concentrated Solar Power) and Wind), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Renewable Drones Market is Projected to Reach USD 148 Million by 2025 from an Estimated USD 45 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.1%

Increasing the adoption of drones for reducing cost of inspection operation focus on asset optimization and growing construction of solar and wind farms are expected to be the key factors driving the renewable drones market. However, legal regulations for drone operations and scarcity of skilled personnel is likely to hamper the growth of the renewable drones market. The solar, by end-user, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025. The solar segment is categorized as solar PV and solar CSP. To meet the growing demand for solar farm inspection and maintenance, asset owners, inspectors, and drone service providers (DSPs) must develop a deep understanding of thermography and flight operations to take full advantage of the benefits of drone-based solar inspection. Such factors drive the growth of the solar segment in the renewable drones market. The multirotor segment, by drone type, is expected to be the largest market from 2020 to 2025. The multirotor segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Multirotor drones have various advantages over Fixed-wing drones; for instance, multi-rotor aircraft can perform vertical takeoffs and landings. They also require less space to take flight, can hover mid-flight, and maneuver around objects for easy inspection, mapping, and modeling. Further, multirotor drones use multiple propellers to maneuver; hence, they do not require a larger surface area or wingspan as compared to Fixed-wing drones. Moreover, multirotor drones are designed to be folded down and packed up into smaller cases, which makes them easier to transport.The leading players in the renewable drones market are DJI Enterprise ( China), Terra Drone ( Japan), Aerodyne Measure (US), and DroneDeploy (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Scenario Analysis3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario3.1.2 Realistic Scenario3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Renewable Drones Market4.2 Renewable Drones Market, by Drone Type4.3 Renewable Drones Market, by Solution4.4 Renewable Drones Market, by End-user4.5 Renewable Drones Market, by Region4.6 Asia-Pacific Renewable Drones Market, by End-user & Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Yc Shift5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.3 Road to Recovery5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.5 Market Dynamics5.5.1 Drivers5.5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Drones to Reduce Cost of Inspection Operation5.5.1.2 Increasing Focus on Asset Optimization5.5.2 Restraints5.5.2.1 Legal Regulations for Performing Drone Operations5.5.2.2 Safety and Security Concerns5.5.3 Opportunities5.5.3.1 Growing Construction of Solar and Wind Farms5.5.3.2 Technological Advances in Drone Data Analytics5.5.4 Challenges5.5.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Personnel5.6 Supply Chain Overview5.6.1 Key Influencers5.6.1.1 Equipment Manufacturer5.6.1.2 Service Provider5.6.1.3 End-users5.7 Average Price Trend5.8 Case Study Analysis5.8.1 Pace Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. Uses Drones for 10-Mw Solar Plant Installation5.8.2 Large-Scale Utility Uses Drones for 199-Mw Solar Plant Inspection5.9 Market Map 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Renewable Drones Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on GDP6.1.2 Scenario Analysis of Renewable Industry6.1.3 Optimistic Scenario6.1.4 Realistic Scenario6.1.5 Pessimistic Scenario 7 Renewable Drones Market, by Drone Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Multirotor7.2.1 Geater Maneuverability and Lower Price of Multirotor Drones Driving Renewable Drones Market7.3 Fixed Wing7.3.1 Longer Flight Time and Better Stability Driving Fixed Wing Renewable Drones Market 8 Renewable Drones Market, by Solution8.1 Introduction8.2 End-To-End Solution8.2.1 Increasing Need for Turnkey Solutions Drive Market Growth8.3 Point Solution8.3.1 Focus on Specific Offering Drives Market Growth 9 Renewable Drones Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Solar9.2.1 Solar Pv9.2.1.1 Need for Thermographic Drone Inspections Driving Market9.2.2 Solar CSP9.2.2.1 Need for Shape Assessment and Thermal Performance Testing Drives Market Growth9.3 Wind9.3.1 Increasing Focus on Asset Optimization Drive Market Growth 10 Renewable Drones Market, by Region 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Industry Concentration, 201911.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements11.3.2 Investments & Expansions11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions11.4 Winners Vs. Tail Enders11.4.1 Winners11.4.2 Tail Enders11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology11.5.1 Star11.5.2 Emerging Leader11.5.3 Pervasive11.5.4 Participant 12 Company Profiles12.1 Sitemark12.2 Abj Drones12.3 Parrot Group12.4 Drone Volt Group12.5 Siemens12.6 Measure Australia12.7 Advanced Vision Analytics12.8 PrecisionHawk12.9 Aerodyne Measure12.10 Skylark Drones12.11 Garudauav12.12 Dronedeploy12.13 Ideaforge12.14 Precisionxyz12.15 Raptor Maps12.16 Droneflight12.17 Sph Engineering12.18 Airprobe12.19 Dji Enterprise12.20 Aerospec Technologies12.21 Cognite12.22 CSP Services12.23 Force Technology12.24 Arborea Intellbird12.25 Balamore Group12.26 Cyberhawk12.27 Airpix12.28 Skyspecs12.29 Above Surveying12.30 Sulzer & Schmid Laboratories12.31 Singulair12.32 Robur Industry Service Group12.33 Nanonet Technologies12.34 Flyability12.35 Terra Drone12.36 Helvetis

