Global Renewable Diesel (Capacity And Demand) Market Insights 2020-2024 - Increasing R&D Spending In Energy Sector / Upsurge In Energy Consumption / Rising Usage Of Biomass-Based Diesel

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Renewable Diesel Market (by Capacity and Demand): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global renewable diesel capacity is expected to reach 14.63 million tons in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.33%, during 2020-2024. While, the global renewable diesel demand is projected to reach 12.88 million tons, increasing at a CAGR of 15.93%, during 2020-2024.

The factors such as growing production of motor vehicles, increase in biofuel demand, rise in carbon dioxide emission, availability of used cooking oils and emission control regulations by the government would drive the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by insufficient availability of feedstock and problems associated with the quality control of renewable diesel. A few notable trends may include increasing R&D spending in the energy sector, upsurge in energy consumption and rising usage of biomass-based diesel.

Renewable diesel market holds a very lucrative future as the demand for more sustainable fuel options continues to grow speedily. Rising concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions are resulting in the implementation of several environmental regulations across the world.

Such regulations are leading to the introduction of various programmes, supporting the consumption of renewable diesel, due to the presence of a wide range of benefits, which is expected to contribute to the huge demand for renewable diesel globally.

The fastest-growing regional market is Europe, due to the launch of Renewable Diesel Directive (RED) II, which has supported the consumption of sustainable fuel options to a great extent and thereby resulted in the increased demand for renewable diesel.

While the growing number of mandates regarding emission control in both automotive as well as aviation industries are contributing to the rising demand for renewable diesel in the Americas and Asia.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global renewable diesel market.

The major regional markets ( Europe , Americas and Asia ) have been analyzed.

, Americas and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Total S.A., Valero Energy, Eni, Neste, HollyFrontier and Renewable Energy Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Renewable Diesel Manufactures

Raw Material Suppliers

Potential Audience (Automotive and Aviation Industries)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Differences in Diesel Fuels 1.3 Production Methods of Renewable Diesel1.4 Advantages of Renewable Diesel 1.5 Process of Refining Renewable Diesel

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Downfall in the Global Economy2.2 Decline in the International Trade2.3 Strategies to Overcome the Global Crises

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Renewable Diesel Capacity3.2 Global Renewable Diesel Capacity Forecast3.3 Global Renewable Diesel Capacity by Region3.4 Global Renewable Diesel Demand3.5 Global Renewable Diesel Demand Forecast3.6 Global Renewable Diesel Demand by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Europe 4.1.1 Europe Renewable Diesel Capacity4.1.2 Europe Renewable Diesel Capacity Forecast 4.1.3 Europe Renewable Diesel Demand4.1.4 Europe Renewable Diesel Demand Forecast4.2 Americas4.2.1 Americas Renewable Diesel Capacity4.2.2 Americas Renewable Diesel Capacity Forecast 4.2.3 Americas Renewable Diesel Capacity by Region4.2.4 The U.S. Renewable Diesel Capacity4.2.5 The U.S. Renewable Diesel Capacity Forecast 4.2.6 The U.S. Renewable Diesel Demand 4.2.7 The U.S. Renewable Diesel Demand Forecast 4.3 Asia4.3.1 Asia Renewable Diesel Capacity4.3.2 Asia Renewable Diesel Capacity Forecast

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Production of Motor Vehicles5.1.2 Increase in Biofuel Demand5.1.3 Rise in Carbon Dioxide Emission5.1.4 Availability of Used Cooking Oils 5.1.5 Emission Control Regulations by Government5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Increasing R&D Spending in Energy Sector 5.2.2 Upsurge in Energy Consumption5.2.3 Rising Usage of Biomass-Based Diesel 5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Insufficient Availability of Feedstocks 5.3.2 Problems Associated with the Quality Control of Renewable Diesel

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market 6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison 6.1.3 Key Players - Renewable Diesel Capacity Expansion Comparison 6.1.4 Key Players - Renewable Diesel Market Share Comparison6.2 The U.S. Market 6.2.1 Key Players - Renewable Diesel Market Share Comparison

7. Company Profiles7.1 Total S.A. 7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Valero Energy7.3 Eni7.4 Neste7.5 HollyFrontier7.6 Renewable Energy Group

