Global Renewable Chemicals Market Report 2021: Market To Reach $87.8 Billion By 2027 - Ethanol Spearheads Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renewable Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$60.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$72.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market. The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027. Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2% Share in 2020

In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$910.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Recent Market Activity

Transition towards Green Chemical Industry: Opportunity for Renewable Chemicals

Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide

and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field

Production Scenario

Renewable Chemicals Market Fortunes Tied to the Health of Global Economy

Competitive Landscape

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial Biotechnology

Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

Amyris, Inc. ( USA )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) Avantium Technologies ( The Netherlands )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Braskem ( Brazil )

) Cargill Incorporated ( USA )

) Corbion NV ( Netherlands )

) DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC ( USA )

) Eastman Chemicals Company ( USA )

) Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. ( USA )

) Enerkem, Inc. ( Canada )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Genomatica, Inc. ( USA )

) Gevo, Inc. ( USA )

) GreenField Global, Inc. ( Canada )

) LanzaTech, Inc. ( USA )

) NatureWorks LLC ( USA )

) Novamont SpA ( Italy )

) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) PureVision Technology Inc. ( USA )

) Royal DSM NV ( Netherlands )

) Virent, Inc. ( USA )

) Zea2 Boardman Bioworks ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver

Rising Prominence of 'Green' Production Technologies to Boost Market Demand

Biorefineries Grow in Prominence

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth

Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration

Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US, Canada , and the EU

, and the EU Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries

Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

GHGs Reducing Capability Drives Demand for Renewable Alcohols

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Remains Stable

Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market

Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related Industries

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects

Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for Conventional Polymers

Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient

Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based Plastics

Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics

Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market

Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market: Gaining Momentum over Conventional PU

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

Cost Competition from Traditional Sources

Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth

Carbon Capture

Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects

High Costs of Commercialization

END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Automotive Production Trends to Impact Demand for Renewable Chemicals

Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/Manufacturing Sector

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18511c

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-renewable-chemicals-market-report-2021-market-to-reach-87-8-billion-by-2027---ethanol-spearheads-market-growth-301368389.html

SOURCE Research and Markets