Global Remote Towers Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

Global Remote Towers Market to Reach $607.5 Million by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Remote Towers estimated at US$ 82.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 607.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Contingency, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.6% CAGR and reach US$ 338.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multiple segment is readjusted to a revised 32.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.8% CAGRThe Remote Towers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 25 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 102.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.6% and 28.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.1% CAGR. Single Segment to Record 29.4% CAGRIn the global Single segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 14.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 89.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 72.4 Million by the year 2027. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

