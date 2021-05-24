Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2021-2025 With Impacts Of COVID-19 On Telehealth Markets With Focus On Devices And Services

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new edition of the report addresses the impact of COVID-19 on telehealth markets, including both devices and services. Includes COVID-19 Impact, COVID-19 Recovery Year Estimates, the result of detailed analysis of secondary information and conversations with vendors.

The base year is 2020, with forecasts provided for each year through 2025. The market was evaluated via a combination of disease prevalence trends, population trends, device innovations, federal and industry standards and regulations, global penetration, economic influences and other macro and micro indicators.

The global patient monitoring and telehealth market has continued its expansion in both the institutional and home segments of the health market with the United States and many European countries at the forefront of implementation.

Market numbers discussed in this report are focused on the global patient monitoring and telehealth market with special market coverage of the specific regions and countries.

This report provides a range of coverage in the consumer-grade segment and on-demand telehealth services. In recent years, the consumer segment has become an undeniable segment of this industry and many professional-grade device manufacturers have had to change product design and marketing efforts to reach this new opportunity for growth.

The segments largely affected by the consumer device market are glucose monitors, heart rate monitors, fetal and pregnancy monitors, pulse oximeters, sleep apnea devices, weight monitoring devices and other similar areas of product offering.

This market specifically includes equipment and devices with wireless and remote technologies, patient data processing applications and features, applications that transfer patient monitoring results to electronic medical records (EMRs) and services for patient monitoring by third-party providers. This does not include EMR applications and equipment.

Basic and manual patient monitoring devices are also not included. Among products not included are obsolete glucose monitors that are not equipped to be part of a system to forward data to a telehealth record and standard hospital patient monitoring equipment that does not forward data to a central station. Many of these older devices can no longer be purchased from the manufacturer directly and are often purchased as a refurbished item.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Scope and Methodology

Markets by Component

Equipment and Devices

Services

Markets by End-users

Markets by Region

Market Summary

Competitors

Chapter 2: Introduction to Remote Monitoring & Telehealth Markets

Industry Overview

End-users

The Impact of Population, Life Expectancy and Healthcare Efficiency

Population Trends

Increasing Life Expectancy and the Demand for Advanced Healthcare Delivery Options

Healthcare Efficiency

Barriers to Telehealth Implementation

Telehealth Security: Hacking Threats

Physician and Health Professional Survey Results

Physician Statistics

Survey Scope

Survey Results

Unique Opportunities in Telehealth/Telemedicine

Mental Health Assessment Through Telemedicine

Telehealth in Schools

COVID-19 Efforts and Changes

Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices - COVID-19 Related

Industry Reaction to COVID-19

Chapter 3: Advanced Monitoring & Telehealth Products and Technologies

Overview

New Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Wearable Medical Devices

Smartphones in Healthcare

Remote Monitoring

Recent Technology Patents

Telehealth Clinical Trials

Applications by Disease State

The Burden of Chronic Disease

Death: The Ultimate Consequence of Chronic Disease

Challenges in Detecting Sepsis

Emr (Ehr) Data Transfer Applications and Equipment

The Electronic Medical/Health Record

Physician-Based/Ambulatory Emr/Ehr Services

Hospital-Based Emr/Ehr Services

Cloud-Based Mobile Healthcare

Cloud Connectivity and Compatibility

Technology Achievements

Implantable Medical Devices

Technology for Drug Adherence, Targeted Delivery, and Monitoring

Using Technology to Address Behavioral Health

Managing Obesity with Telemedicine

Mobile Medical Applications and Patient Monitoring

Smart Beds

3M's Acelity Kinetic Concepts Advanced Wound Monitoring Technology

Nanobots in Medicine

Telehealth Presence Growing in Traditional Retail Outlets

Best Buy

Amazon

Apple

Chapter 4: Telehealth Regulation and Reimbursement

Chapter 5: Market Segments by Component

Chapter 6: Markets by World Region

Chapter 7: Patient Monitoring & Telehealth Market Leaders

Abbott

Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd.

Amazon

Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc.

American Well Corporation (Amwell)

Apple

Athena Gtx, Inc.

Avita Corporation

Baxter International

Biomedix

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Boston Scientific

Cardiomedix, Inc.

Compumedics

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Dexcom

Drager

Edevice Sa

Eko Devices, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Geacom

General Devices (Gd)

Globalmed Group LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Insulet

Lifescan

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nihon Kohden

Notal Vision

Omron

Osi Systems, Inc.

Philips

Remote Medical International

Roche

Swymed, Inc.

Teladoc Health

Thinklabs

Tytocare, Ltd.

Vsee Lab, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2f438

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-remote-patient-monitoring-market-report-2021-2025-with-impacts-of-covid-19-on-telehealth-markets-with-focus-on-devices-and-services-301297691.html

SOURCE Research and Markets