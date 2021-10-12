Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Product, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Monitoring Devices Market Research Report by Product, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 1,035.35 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,170.22 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.36% reaching USD 2,197.68 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Remote Monitoring Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market, including Abbott Laboratories, ALTEN Calsoft Labs., American TeleCare, Boston Scientific Corporation, DexCom, Inc., Dragerwerk AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Infinium Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Masimo, Medtronic Plc, Neoteryx, LLC., Nihon Kohden Corporation., Omron Corporation., OSI Systems, Inc., Senseonics Inc, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Smiths Medical., Unimed Medical Supplies, and Welch Allyn. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and its management globally5.2.2. Surge in geriatric population worldwide5.2.3. Growing awareness among consumers regarding healthcare5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Fluctuations in regulations worldwide5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Introduction of new vendors into the market5.4.2. Integration of artificial intelligence in remote patient monitoring5.4.3. Rising investments in telehealth and RPM5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Concerns over affordability, awareness, and data accessibility 6. Remote Monitoring Devices Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Special Monitors6.2.1. Anesthesia Monitor6.2.2. Blood Glucose Monitor6.2.3. Cardiac Rhythm Monitor6.2.4. Fetal Heart Monitor6.2.5. Multi Parameter Monitor6.2.6. Prothrombin Monitor6.2.7. Respiratory Monitor6.3. Vital Sign Monitors6.3.1. Blood Pressure Monitor6.3.2. Brain Monitor6.3.3. Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)6.3.4. Pulse Oximeter6.3.5. Respiratory Rate Monitor6.3.5.1. Capnographs6.3.5.2. Spirometers6.3.6. Temperature Monitor 7. Remote Monitoring Devices Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Bronchitis7.3. Cancer7.4. Cardiovascular Diseases7.5. Dehydration7.6. Diabetes7.7. Hypertension7.8. Infections7.9. Sleep Disorder Treatment7.10. Virus7.11. Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring 8. Remote Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user8.1. Introduction8.2. Ambulatory Based Patients8.3. Home Healthcare8.4. Hospital Based Patients 9. Americas Remote Monitoring Devices Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring Devices Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Remote Monitoring Devices Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Abbott Laboratories13.2. ALTEN Calsoft Labs.13.3. American TeleCare13.4. Boston Scientific Corporation13.5. DexCom, Inc.13.6. Dragerwerk AG13.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.13.8. GE Healthcare13.9. Honeywell Life Care Solutions13.10. Infinium Medical13.11. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.13.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.13.13. LifeWatch Services, Inc.13.14. Masimo13.15. Medtronic Plc13.16. Neoteryx, LLC.13.17. Nihon Kohden Corporation.13.18. Omron Corporation.13.19. OSI Systems, Inc.13.20. Senseonics Inc.13.21. Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument13.22. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.13.23. Smiths Medical.13.24. Unimed Medical Supplies13.25. Welch Allyn. 14. Appendix

