Global Remote Learning Markets 2021-2026 - Increase In Customized Courses / Rise In Online Microlearning / Growing Emphasis On Non-Conventional Education

The remote learning market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.62% during the period 2021-2026.The rising adoption of digitalization is surging the growth of the remote learning market across the globe. The rapid increase in internet connectivity in emerging economies, driven by the rising federal budgets, is likely to impact e-learning market growth positively. For instance, vendors like Coursera and Byju's can offer more customized distance learning courses than other vendors. Their student enrolment is very high compared to other vendors. MARKET SHARE & SEGMENTS

Self-paced learning helps in improving knowledge retention and memory. The self-paced segment is expected to witness an incremental revenue of USD 32.61 billion from 2020 to 2026. Self-paced remote learning offers flexibility in learning. Self-paced learning can be categorized into fully asynchronous and semi-asynchronous.

This concept enables one to embed virtual meetings and integrate on Adobe Connect, Zoom, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, and Webex for scheduling live events. Self-placed learning creating high opportunities for the players in the e-learning market.Remote learning, which was earlier trending in higher education, is gaining traction in K-12 students. Following the success of remote learning in the US, remote learning is gaining popularity in Europe and APAC region. The various start-ups are igniting the growth of the remote learning K-12 education marketplace across the globe.The increasing adoption of smart devices is fueling the demand for app-based remote learning.

In 2020, North America contributed the largest remote learning market share. The US and Canada are the region's primary revenue drivers and are expected to grow during the forecast period. The K-12 sub-segment in the end-user segment contributes the largest share in the e-learning market across North America.

The most populated region in the country is Central Canada. Recently the ministry has been involved actively in playing its role in K-12 distance education. On the contrary, remote education in Quebec is driven by initiatives from the Ministry of Education in the North American region.

The online learning market vendors are witnessing several mergers and acquisitions over the several years. Several companies, which started focusing on one or two segments such as K12 or secondary education, strengthen their offerings and portfolios by acquiring smaller start-ups active in the distance learning market, on-campus post-secondary education, and corporate or public sector workforce skill training. Vendors must keep a continuous track of the pricing of new entrants.

For instance, Blackboard announces its partnership with the Education Development Institute to offer professional learning services for more than 1,300 Pre-K-12 educators at 13 schools in Qatar and all over the Middle East region.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Role of Technology in Education7.3 Digital Transformation in Learning7.4 Impact of COVID-19 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Increase in Customized Courses8.2 Rise in Online Microlearning8.3 Growing Emphasis on Non-Conventional Education 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increase in Enrolments for Distance Education9.2 Low Cost of Education in Remote Learning9.3 Acquiring International Certifications Remotely 10 Market Restraints10.1 Compromised Quality of Education in Remote Learning10.2 Hardware and Software Incompatibilities10.3 Free Courses Offered by Vendors 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Learning Mode12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Instructor-Led12.4 Self-Paced 13 End-User13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview 13.3 K-1213.4 Higher Education 14 Learning Type14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Asynchronous14.4 Synchronous 15 Platform15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 App-Based15.4 Web-Based

