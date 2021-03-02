Global Regerative Medicine Markets Report 2020-2026 - Focus On Acellular Products, Cellular Products, Autologous Products, Allogeneic Products

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Therapy; By Products; By Application; By Region: Segment Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Regenerative Medicine Market is anticipated to reach over USD 79.23 billion by 2026

In 2019, the cell therapy dominated the global Regenerative Medicine market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2019.Regenerative medicine is a branch of medicine that regrows, and repairs the damaged cells in the human body. These medicines include the use of stem cells, tissue engineering, that further helps in developing new organ that function smoothly. These medicines have the caliber of developing an entire organ as these cells are multipotent. The cells are majorly isolated from bone marrow, and umbilical cord blood.The regenerative medicine market is primarily driven by the increasing number of individuals suffering from cancer, rising need to monitor and treating these chronic diseases in the limited time. Furthermore, stringent government policies, proper reimbursement policies, and increasing government healthcare expenditure for developing healthcare infrastructure to also boost the market growth in coming years. Also, rising number of organ transplantation, and increasing number of products in pipeline that are waiting for approval create major opportunity for the regenerative medicines in the coming years. However, some of the ethical and religious concerns for the use of stem cells, and lack of proper regulatory for the approval of various drugs would impede the market growth during the forecast period. North America generated the highest revenue in the Regenerative Medicine market in 2019, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure and health facilities, accessibility of healthcare facilities, are the primary factors driving the market growth in this region. While, Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing region in the coming years. The growth in this region is majorly attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure of the countries like India, & China, and rising awareness for the use of regenerative medicines as an effective treatment option for chronic diseases.The key players operating in the Regenerative Medicine market include Organogenesis Inc., Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Acelity, Cook Biotech Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and C.R. Bard. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers. Key Topics Covered: 1. Overview and Scope1.1. Research goal & scope1.2. Research assumptions1.3. Research Methodology1.4. Key take-away1.5. Stakeholders 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Definition2.2. Market Segmentation 3. Regenerative Medicine Market Insights3.1. Regenerative Medicine - Industry snapshot3.2. Regenerative Medicine - Ecosystem analysis3.3. Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics3.3.1. Regenerative Medicine - Market Forces3.3.1.1. Regenerative Medicine Market Driver Analysis3.3.1.2. Regenerative Medicine Market Restraint/Challenges analysis3.3.1.3. Regenerative Medicine Market Opportunity Analysis3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force3.5. Regenerative Medicine Market PEST Analysis3.6. Regenerative Medicine Market Value Chain Analysis3.7. Regenerative Medicine Industry Trends3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis 4. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Therapy Type, 2015-20264.1. Key Findings4.2. Tissue engineering4.3. Cell Therapy4.4. Immunotherapy4.5. Gene Therapy 5. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Product Type, 2015-20265.1. Key Findings5.2. Acellular Products5.3. Cellular Products5.4. Autologous Products5.5. Allogeneic Products 6. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Application Type, 2015-20266.1. Key Findings6.2. Oncology6.3. Dermatology6.4. Orthopedic6.5. Cardiology6.6. CNS Disease6.7. Diabetes 7. Regenerative Medicine Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015-2026 8. Company Profiles

Organogenesis Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Stryker Corporation

NuVasive Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Acelity

Cook Biotech Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

C.R. Bard

