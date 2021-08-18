Global Regenerative Medicine Markets, 2021-2029: Focus On Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Small Molecule & Biologics

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market, which registered a revenue of over USD 34,200 Million in 2020, is further estimated to garner close to USD 167,500 Million by the end of 2029 growing with a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029

Factors such as the growing incidences of cancer, diabetes, CVDs and other chronic diseases around the globe, followed by the growing research and development activities in the field of medical sciences, and the increasing geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The global regenerative medicine market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by therapy, material, application, end user, and by region. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, small molecule & biologic, and others.

Amongst these segments, the cell therapy segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period and further attain a revenue of around USD 100,160 Million by the end of 2029, up from about USD 19,600 Million in 2020. The market is also segmented on the basis of material into synthetic material, biologically derived material, genetically engineered material, and others.

Amongst these segments, the biologically derived material segment is expected to register the largest revenue of close to USD 76700 Million by the end of 2029 by growing with the highest CAGR of 17% approximately during the forecast period.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global regenerative medicine market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in Europe is projected to hold the second leading stance and further garner a revenue of around USD 56,680 Million in 2029.

On the other hand, the market in North America is estimated to hold leading market share throughout the forecast period and further attain a revenue of close to USD 69,190 Million in 2029.

Some of the key players in the market are Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, CryoLife, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, 3M Company, AbbVie Inc., Zimmer Biomet, and others.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Market Definition 2. Executive Summary- Global Regenerative Medicine Market 3. Analysis of Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Trends 4. Industry Analysis4.1 Policy and Regulation4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market4.3 Risk Analysis 5. Global Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook5.1 Market Overview- Market Size (2020-2029)5.2 Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-20295.2.1 By Therapy Type, 2020-2029F (in USD Million)5.2.2 By Material Type, 2020-2029F (in USD Million)5.2.3 By Application, 2020-2029F (in USD Million)5.2.4 By End-User, 2020-2029F (in USD Million)5.2.5 By Region, 2020-2029F (in USD Million) 6. North America Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook 7. Europe Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook 8. Competitive Structure8.1 Amgen Inc.8.2 Novartis AG8.3 Medtronic Plc.8.4 Stryker Corporation8.5 CryoLife, Inc.8.6 Integra LifeSciences Corporation8.7 3M Company8.8 AbbVie Inc.8.9 Zimmer Biomet

