Global Regenerative Medicine Market Research Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapies (Autologous, Allogenic), Stemcell Therapy, Tissue-engineering, Gene Therapy), Application (Wound Care, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Ocular), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is Projected to Reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the Forecast Period.

Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer; rising investments in regenerative medicine research; and the growing pipeline of regenerative medicine products. However, the high cost of cell and gene therapies and ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in research and development are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The cell therapies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the regenerative medicine market, by product, during the forecast period

Based on products, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into tissue-engineered products, cell therapies, gene therapies, and progenitor and stem cell therapies. The cell therapies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the regenerative medicine market in 2019. The increasing adoption of tissue-engineered products for the treatment of chronic wounds and musculoskeletal disorders and the rising funding for the R&D of regenerative medicine products and therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Oncology segment accounted for highest CAGR

Based on applications, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications. In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of stem cell research projects, growing number of clinical researches/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Genetic Disorders, and Cancer5.2.1.2 Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine Research5.2.1.3 Growing Pipeline of Regenerative Medicine Products5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Ethical Concerns Related to the Use of Embryonic Stem Cells in Research & Development5.2.2.2 High Cost of Cell and Gene Therapies5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Organ Transplantations5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Regenerative Medicine Market

6 Regenerative Medicine Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Tissue-Engineered Products6.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds to Drive the Market Growth6.3 Cell Therapies6.3.1 Autologous Therapies6.3.1.1 Autologous Therapies Segment to Register the Highest Growth in the Cell Therapies Market6.3.2 Allogeneic Therapies6.3.2.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Conditions to Drive the Market Growth6.4 Gene Therapies6.4.1 Growing Number of Cancer Cases to Drive Market Growth6.5 Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies6.5.1 Growing Product Pipeline to Support the Growth of this Segment

7 Regenerative Medicine Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders to Drive the Growth of this Application Segment7.3 Oncology7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Support Market Growth7.4 Wound Care7.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Drive the Growth of this Segment7.5 Dental7.5.1 Rising Incidence of Oral Disorders to Drive the Market Growth7.6 Ocular Disorders7.6.1 Rising Product Approvals to Drive Market Growth

8 Regenerative Medicine Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Cell Therapy Market Share Analysis9.3 Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis9.4 Tissue Engineering Market Ranking9.5 Competitive Scenario9.5.1 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals9.5.2 Collaborations9.5.3 Acquisitions9.5.4 Expansions

10 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles10.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology10.1.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria10.1.2 Stars10.1.3 Emerging Leaders10.1.4 Pervasive10.1.5 Participants10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix for Start-Ups (2019)10.2.1 Progressive Companies10.2.2 Responsive Companies10.2.3 Starting Blocks10.2.4 Dynamic Companies10.3 Company Profiles

