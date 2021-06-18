Global Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook 2021-2026: Major Players Are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dendreon, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Osiris, Organogenesis, And Vericel

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regenerative medicine market size to grow at a CAGR of around 34% during the period 2020-2026.Increased R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies will drive the demand for regenerative medicines. Europe plays a significant role in supporting the development and authorization of these products for several genetic and rare disorders. Increased funding via several venture capitalists and governments, and private institutions contribute significantly to the global regenerative medicine market growth.

The increased prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes can drive cell and gene therapy and tissue-engineered products. With the rise in thermal burns, occupational burn accidents, and chronic wounds, regenerative medicine products will experience steady growth. Novartis and Gilead Sciences are the key companies offering various therapies to treat cancer, genetic, and rare disorders.

The report considers the present scenario of the regenerative medicine market and its market dynamics for 2019-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market. REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET SEGMENTATIONThe regenerative medicine market research report includes a detailed segmentation by application, products, end-users, geography. Oncology constitutes the largest portion of the global regenerative medicine market share. The development of curative therapies by CAR-T and cell and gene therapies is widely popularized in the oncology therapeutic area. The increasing global prevalence rates and the increasing rates of different types of life-threatening cancers are the most important key factors that drive the oncology segment.Consistent innovations in gene therapies due to the increased number of clinical trials and pipeline products are driving the growth prospects. Hence, the increased inflow of funding for the development of gene therapy is one of the driving factors for the sector growth Cell therapy is the major revenue contributor. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and foot ulcers is the primary factor contributing to the growth of tissue-engineered products. The tissue-engineered product segment to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2026.Hospitals are likely to remain a dominant revenue contributor to the global regenerative medicine market. Around 50% of therapeutic surgeries performed in the US annually, including cardiovascular and musculoskeletal, occur in hospitals. Cancer care centers are likely to witness an incremental growth of approx. USD 10 billion by 2026.

As cancer is the second leading cause of death across the globe, which is responsible for approx. 10 million deaths annually, the scope of cancer centers is growing. Key vendors are focusing more on cancer care centers than hospitals to promote their products. As the cancer centers are being covered under reimbursement schemes, the growth of these facilities is likely to increase during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHYIn North America, the acceptance of regenerative medicine is relatively higher than in other developed countries. North America to accounts for the largest market share of the global regenerative medicine market. The growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing population with different types of cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, melanoma of the skin, and leukaemia in the North American region.

Furthermore, North America consists of the highest number of regenerative medicine companies, which is adding to the market growth in the region. Europe has highly developed manufacturing facilities, which is driving the market growth in the European region. Most vendors in Europe depend on external sources for expansion and R&D activities.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dendreon, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Osiris, Organogenesis, and Vericel are the key vendors in the global regenerative medicine market.

Global key players dominate the market shares due to wide distribution networks, innovative product launches, and broad product offerings. Companies are focusing on product innovations and strengthening their distribution channel to expand market presence globally. The market has developed innovative therapies in the field.

For instance, Bristol Myers Squibb received approval from the US FDA for its product - Lisocel - to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large-B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in February 2021. Small players are collaborating with prominent players to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:1. How big is the regenerative medicine market?2. What are the critical applications of regenerative medicine products?3. Who are the key players in the regenerative medicine market?4. Which segment accounted for the largest regenerative medicine market share?5. Which region holds the largest share in the global regenerative medicine market?6. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the regenerative medicine industry? Key Vendors

Novartis

Gilead Sciences

Amgen

Organogenesis

Bristol Myers Squibb

Vericle

Osiris Therapeutics

Other Prominent Vendors

Anges

Orchard Therapeutics

Orthofix

Integra Life Science

MiMedx

bluebird bio

Mesoblast

Avita Medical

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Medipost

TissueTech

Misonix

J-TEC

Stempeutics

CO.DON

GC Pharma

Orthocell

Tego Science

Nipro

S-BIOMEDIC

APAC Biotech

Bio Solution

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Collplant

Corestem

Human Stem Cell Institute

JCR Pharmaceuticals

JW CreaGene

Nuvasive

Sibiono GeneTech

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Terumo

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Latest Advances In Tissue-Engineering Therapies8.2 Robust Product Pipeline Of Regenerative Medicine Companies8.3 Strategic Acquisitions By Regenerative Medicine Companies 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increase In Acute, Chronic, & Genetic Disorders9.2 Increasing Demand For Car T-Cell Therapies9.3 Faster Regulatory Approvals & Special Designations Of Rm Products 10 Market Restraints10.1 Manufacturing, Operational, & Ethical Challenges10.2 High Cost of Regenerative Therapies10.3 Outbreak of The COVID-19 Pandemic 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Application12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Dermatology12.4 Musculoskeletal12.5 Oncology12.6 Genetic Disorders 13 Product13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Gene Therapy13.4 Cell Therapy13.5 Tissue-Engineering 14 End-Users14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Hospitals14.4 Cancer Care Centers14.5 Wound Care Centers14.6 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0ok4u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-regenerative-medicine-market-outlook-2021-2026-major-players-are-amgen-bristol-myers-squibb-dendreon-f-hoffmann-la-roche-gilead-sciences-novartis-osiris-organogenesis-and-vericel-301315409.html

SOURCE Research and Markets