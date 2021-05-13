Global Refractories Market To Reach $29.3 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Refractories - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 5949 Companies: 117- Players covered include Allied Minerals Products; Almatis GmbH; Alteo Holding; AluChem, Inc.; CerCo Corporation; Chosun Refractories Co., Ltd.; Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.; CoorsTek, Inc.; Harbisonwalker International; IFGL Refractories Ltd.; Imerys S.A.; Krosaki Harima Corporation; Lhoist Group; Qinghua Refractories Co., Ltd.; Magnezit Group; Minteq International Inc.; Morgan Advanced Materials plc; Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd.; Refratechnik Holding GmbH; Resco Products, Inc.; RHI Magnesita GmbH; Ruitai Materials Technology Co., Ltd.; Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd.; Vesuvius plc; Zhejiang Zili Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Form (Bricks & Shapes, Monolithics & Others); Material (Clay Refractories, Non-Clay Refractories); End-Use (Iron & Steel, Non-Metallic Materials, Non-Ferrous Metals, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

Global Refractories Market to Reach $29.3 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refractories estimated at US$23.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Bricks & Shapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithics & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.6 Billion by 2026The Refractories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.

Clay Refractories Market Segment to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2026Global market for Clay Refractories segment is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$15.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. China constitutes the largest regional market for Clay Refractories segment, accounting for 58.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 3.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$10 Billion by the year 2027. More

