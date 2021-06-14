Global Reflective Sportswear Market To Witness $ 628.28 Mn During 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reflective sportswear market is set to grow by USD 628.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reflective sportswear market is set to grow by USD 628.28 million during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. are some of the major market participants. Improved marketing strategies adopted by key competitors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Reflective Sportswear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Apparel



Footwear



Others

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the reflective sportswear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Reflective Sportswear Market size

Reflective Sportswear Market trends

Reflective Sportswear Market industry analysis

The increasing number of fatalities resulting from hard adventure sports activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market.

Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist reflective sportswear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the reflective sportswear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the reflective sportswear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of reflective sportswear market vendors

