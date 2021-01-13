Global Recruiting Firm MRC Names New CEO

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Recruiting (MRC), headquartered in Denver and Albuquerque, New Mexico, announced today that Lindsey Schultz has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the company and will guide the company's strategic direction and operations for the future.

MRC, formerly known as Management Resource Consulting, is one of the leading recruiting and executive search firms in the precious metals mining and resource sector.

The firm was founded in 1984 by Robert Schultz, who continues with the company in his role of founder and president. "Lindsey has grown up in this business," said Robert. "It is her time to lead the direction of the company and work with our network of recruiters to grow the firm, working with even more mining companies and candidates around the world."

"Robert's not going anywhere," assured Lindsey. "He's not only my mentor, but he is so well known in the industry and he's a wealth of information that I look forward to learning from daily."

Lindsey, 37, has a bachelor's degree in Human Resources and Organizational Behavior from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from Arizona State University and lives outside of Denver.

In addition to the leadership and administrative team, MRC utilizes a team of contract global recruiters to assist in finding the right candidates for MRC clients.

Along with the leadership change, the company launched new branding and a new website which can be seen at www.miningsearch.com.

Management Resource Consulting Corporation is now MRC. MRC was founded in 1984 by Robert Schultz to provide resource companies with experienced and high-potential candidates to build sustainable workforces. MRC is a family run corporation with a global network of experienced recruiters. We bring our expertise directly to hiring managers in a collaborative effort to achieve their immediate recruitment goals. We know the resource/mining space and work to provide clients with the right candidates for every position.

