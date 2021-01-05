Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Trajectory And Analytics 2020-2027 - A US$1.9 Billion Market By 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real World Evidence Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Real World Evidence Solutions estimated at US$770.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the period 2020-2027. Data Sets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.3% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Real World Evidence Solutions market.The Real World Evidence Solutions market in the U. S. is estimated at US$227.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$329.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while the Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$329.8 Million by the year 2027. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Anthem, Inc.

Clinigen Group Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

IBM Corporation

ICON PLC

IQVIA

Optum, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

SAS Institute, Inc.

Syneos Health

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Real World Evidence Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITIONFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhq0qk

