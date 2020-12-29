Global Real World Evidence (RWE) Solutions [Datasets, EMR, Services] Markets, 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component [Datasets, EMR, Services], Application [Drug Development and Approvals (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology), Market Access, Medical Device Development], End User - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The real-world evidence solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 3.13 billion by 2027.The growth in the real-world evidence solutions market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric population and burden of chronic diseases, the shift towards value-based care, growing focus on personalized healthcare, delays in drug development and the subsequent increase in development costs, and expanding use of RWE for regulatory decision making. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets; rising focus on end-to-end RWE services; and emerging roles of wearable devices, social media, and AI in RWE provide growth opportunities for players operating in the real-world evidence solutions market.Based on component, in 2020, the datasets segment is expected to account for the largest share due to the increasing need for additional insights on epidemiology; compliance, adherence, and costs in a realistic environment; rise in demand for information by the payers, regulatory bodies, and providers with regards to drug safety; growing amount of medical data generated in hospitals and healthcare facilities; and increasing dependence on outcome-based studies on real-world data.Based on application, the drug development and approvals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. An increase in the demand of RWD and RWE to accelerate drug discovery & development, increasing investment by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D, and growing inclination of regulatory bodies towards RWE are expected to propel the growth of this segment.In terms of end-users of real-world evidence solutions, pharmaceutical, biotech & medical device companies tend to use them extensively. The increasing importance of RWE studies in drug development and approvals, growing focus to avoid costly drug recalls, and the increasing need to assess drug performance in real-world settings are the factors driving this end-user segment. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Ecosystem1.3. Currency1.4. Key Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.2. Data Collection & Validation2.3. Market Assessment2.4. Assumptions for the Study2.5. Limitations for the Study 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases in Geriatric Population4.2.2. Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs4.2.3. Rising Focus Towards Personalized Healthcare4.2.4. Shift Towards Value-Based Care4.2.5. Impact Assessment of COVID-194.2.6. Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare4.3. Restraints4.3.1. Reluctance to Rely on Real-World Studies4.4. Challenges4.4.1. Lack of Standardized Methodologies to Develop RWE4.5. Opportunities4.5.1. Emerging Economies4.5.2. Rising Focus on End-to-End RWE Services4.5.3. Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices and Artificial Intelligence in RWE 5. Regulatory Analysis5.1. Introduction5.2. North America5.3. Europe5.4. Asia-Pacific5.5. Rest of the World 6. Pricing Models6.1. Introduction6.2. Pay Per Patient Record (Volume-Based Pricing)6.3. Pay Per Usage (Value-Based Pricing)6.4. Annual Subscription 7. Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Component7.1. Introduction7.2. Datasets7.2.1. Disparate Datasets7.2.1.1. EMR/EHR/Clinical Data7.2.1.2. Claims & Billing Data7.2.1.3. Pharmacy Data7.2.1.4. Product/Disease Registries Data7.2.1.5. Others7.2.2. Integrated Datasets7.3 Services 8. Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Drug Development & Approvals8.2.1 Oncology8.2.2 Cardiovascular Disease8.2.3 Neurology8.2.4 Immunology8.2.5 Others Therapeutic Areas8.3. Medical Device Development & Approvals8.4. Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions8.5. Clinical Decision-Making8.6. Other Applications 9. Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by End User9.1. Introduction9.2. Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Medical Device Companies9.3. Healthcare Payers9.4. Healthcare Providers9.5. Other End Users 10. Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Market, by Geography 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. Introduction11.2. Key Growth Strategies11.3. Competitive Benchmarking11.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking, by Methodology11.4. Market Share Analysis (2019) 12. Company Profiles12.1. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (U.S.)12.2. ICON plc ( Ireland)12.3. Parexel International Corporation (U.S.)12.4. PPD Inc. (U.S.)12.5. International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)12.6. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (U.S.)12.7. Oracle Corporation (U.S.)12.8. SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)12.9. Anthem Inc. (U.S.)12.10 Clinigen Group plc (U.K.)12.11 Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) Corporation12.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8vw4e

