Global RAS Targeting Therapies Market Report 2021-2031 With Profiles Of Amgen, GlobeImmune, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis, Onconova Therapeutics, Targovax, Verastem Oncology

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " RAS Targeting Therapies by Target Indication, Type of Molecule, Type of Therapy, and Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2031 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'RAS Targeting Therapies Market Report' features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of this industry, over the next decade. Further, the study underlines an in-depth analysis of players engaged in the development of RAS targeting therapies.

Moreover, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the treatment of cancer patients has become arduous, as patient visits are being cancelled by healthcare facilities in order to preserve resources and prevent patients from getting infected with SARS-CoV-2. Further, as per the National Cancer Institute, the delay in screening and treatment of cancer patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to result in 10,000 deaths, which could have been otherwise prevented, over the next decade.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth potential associated with RAS targeting therapies, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption rates and likely annual treatment cost of RAS targeting therapies, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market over the coming decade.

In order to account for the future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Overview

Given the complexities associated with conventional cancer treatment options, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, drug developers engaged in this domain have shifted their focus on the development of drugs against specific oncogenic mutations that are primarily responsible for the disease development and/or progression.

It is worth mentioning that one such target (RAS), which was previously considered undruggable, was found to be associated with 30% of cancers in humans. Over the years, several drug candidates have been evaluated to target specific RAS mutated genes. In 2021, LUMAKRAST (sotorasib), a RAS targeting small molecule was approved by the USFDA for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in patients with KRAS G12C mutations.

Given its high efficacy and good safety profile, significant efforts are being made to evaluate the potential of the aforementioned drug across multiple solid tumor indications, such as colorectal cancer. Presently, several companies (including big pharma players), independently or in collaboration with other stakeholders, are actively engaged in the development of RAS targeting therapies.

Given the lucrative opportunity associated with these targets, this domain has gained attention of both private and public investors in the past few years. As more candidates are likely to progress towards advanced stages of development, we expect the market to witness aggressive growth in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Which are the key candidates being developed at preclinical and clinical stages of development?

What are the key therapeutic indications for which RAS targeting therapies are being investigated?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of RAS targeting therapies?

What are the key geographies where research focused on RAS mutated cancer is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE1.1. Scope of the Report1.2. Research Methodology1.3. Key Questions Answered1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION3.1. Overview of RAS Targeting Therapies3.2. Approaches Used to Target Mutated RAS Gene3.3. Historical Notable Developments3.4. Prominent Gene Driver Related Mutations in RAS Mutated Cancers3.5. Challenges and Future Perspectives Associated with Treatment of RAS Mutated Cancers

4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. RAS Targeting Therapies: Pipeline Review4.2. RAS Targeting Therapies: Developer Landscape

5. CLINICAL TRIALS AND ENDPOINT ANALYSIS5.1. RAS Targeting Therapies: List of Clinical Trials5.1.1. Analysis by Trial Status5.1.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year5.1.3. Analysis by Type of Masking5.1.4. Analysis by Type of Intervention Model5.1.5. Analysis by Study Design5.1.6. Analysis by Type of Sponsor5.1.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Trials Registered5.1.8. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Geography5.1.9. Analysis by Type of Target Indication 5.1.10. Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population 5.1.11. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography 5.1.12. Analysis of Number of Clinical Trials by Geography

6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS6.1. Product Competitiveness: North America6.2. Product Competitiveness: Europe6.3. Product Competitiveness: Asia-Pacific

7. COMPANY PROFILES7.1. Amgen7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Financial Information7.1.3. Portfolio of RAS Targeting Therapies7.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook7.2. GlobeImmune7.3. Jacobio Pharmaceuticals7.4. Mirati Therapeutics7.5. Novartis7.6. Onconova Therapeutics7.7. Targovax7.8. Verastem Oncology

8. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS8.1. RAS Targeting Therapies: Recent Publications8.1.1. Analysis by Year of Publication8.1.2. Analysis by Type of Publication8.1.3. Analysis by Study Objective8.1.4. Analysis by Emerging Focus Areas8.1.5. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area8.1.6. Analysis by Target Gene8.1.7. Analysis by Target Indication8.1.8. Analysis by Affiliation of First Author8.1.9. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Publications 8.1.10. Key Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

9. PARTNERHSIPS AND COLLABORATIONS9.1. RAS Targeting Therapies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership9.1.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership9.1.3. Analysis by Type of Partner9.1.4. Analysis by Type of Molecule9.1.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships9.1.6. Most Active Partners: Analysis by Number of Partnerships9.1.7. Regional Analysis9.1.8. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS10.1. RAS Targeting Therapies: Funding and Investments10.1.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances10.1.2. Analysis by Amount Invested10.1.3. Analysis by Type of Funding10.1.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Raised10.1.5. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Instances10.1.6. Analysis by Geography

11. KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES11.1. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Publisher Framework11.2. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation11.3. Commonly Adopted Commercialization Strategies based on the Development Stage of the Product11.4. Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by Companies Focused on RAS Targeting Therapie11.5. Strategies Adopted During / Post Therapy Approval11.6. Analysis by Ease of Implementation, Value Addition and Current Adoption (Harvey Ball Framework)

12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS12.1. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions12.2. Global RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-203112.3. Global RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Target Indication12.4. Global RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Type of Molecule12.5. Global RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Type of Therapy12.6. Global RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Route of Administration12.7. Global RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Geography12.8. RAS Targeting Therapies: Individual Product Sales Forecasts12.8.1. LUMAKRASTM (Amgen): Sales Forecast12.8.2. Adagrasib (Mirati Therapeutics): Sales Forecast12.8.3. AMO-01 (AMO Pharma): Sales Forecast12.8.4. Antroquinonol (Golden Biotech): Sales Forecast12.8.5. Binimetinib (Array Biopharma): Sales Forecast12.8.6. CH7126766/VS6766 (Verastem Oncology): Sales Forecast12.8.7. LXH274 (Novartis): Sales Forecast12.8.8. Rigosertib (Onconova Therapeutics): Sales Forecast12.8.9. RMC-4630 (Revolution Medicine): Sales Forecast 12.8.10. TG01 (Targovax): Sales Forecast 12.8.11. Tipifarnib (Kura Oncology): Sales Forecast 12.8.12. siG12D (Silenseed): Sales Forecast

13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

