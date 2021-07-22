Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market (2021 To 2026) - Growth Opportunities In Emerging Countries

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Automated Identification System, PCR, Mass Spectrometry), Method (Growth, Nucleic Acid, Viability), Applications (Clinical Diagnosis, Pharma, Environmental) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rapid microbiology testing market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 4.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The reagents and kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the rapid microbiology testing market, by product, during the forecast period The rapid microbiology testing market is segmented instruments, reagents and kits and consumables based on product. In 2020, the reagents and kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the rapid microbiology testing market. The increased focus on the early detection of infectious disease is a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment. Food and beverage testing segment accounted for the highest CAGR Based on applications, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into clinical disease diagnosis, food and beverage testing, pharmaceutical and biological drug testing, environmental testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, research applications and other applications. In 2020, the food and beverage testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increased incidence of infectious disease and cancer of rapid microbiology testing market to serve a large patient pool. Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the rapid microbiology testing market The global rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the technological advancements, increased funding on R&D, increasing government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, and the presence of high-growth markets in the region are driving the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market in this region. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Overview4.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Share, by Product, 2021 Vs. 20264.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Share, by Method, 2021 Vs. 20264.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Share, by Application, 2021 Vs. 20264.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer5.2.1.2 Technological advancements in rapid microbiology testing5.2.1.3 Increased funding for R&D5.2.1.4 Increased focus on the early detection of infectious diseases5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio5.2.2.2 Unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenarios5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growth opportunities in emerging countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Operational barriers5.3 Impact of COVID-19 On the Rapid Microbiology Testing Market5.3.1 Global Trend In the SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostics Market5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Patent Analysis5.6 Trade Analysis5.6.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.8 Supply Chain Analysis5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the Rapid Microbiology Testing Market5.10 Porter'S Five forces Analysis5.11 Pestle Analysis5.12 Regulatory Landscape5.13 Technology Analysis5.14 Disruptive Technologies In the Rapid Microbiology Testing Market

6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Instruments6.2.1 Automated Microbial Identification & Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Systems6.2.1.1 Ease of use as compared to conventional identification processes is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment6.2.2 Mass Spectrometers6.2.2.1 Mass spectrometry methods provide rapid results for microbial identification within a few minutes6.2.3 Bioluminescence & Fluorescence-Based Detection Systems6.2.3.1 Unwanted detection of non-microbial Atp is one of the major disadvantages associated with this technique6.2.4 Pcr Systems6.2.4.1 Standard Pcr, real-time Pcr, and qPcr are the common Pcr techniques used for rapid microbial testing6.2.5 Cytometers6.2.5.1 Ability to detect viable organisms to support market growth6.2.6 Active Air Samplers6.2.6.1 Rapid active air samplers are convenient and easy to use and offer more sensitive and complete results in real-time6.2.7 Other Instruments6.3 Reagents & Kits6.3.1 Sterility Reagents & Kits6.3.1.1 Increasing adoption of Bet assays to propel market growth6.3.2 Other Reagents & Kits6.4 Consumables6.4.1 Development of Automated Zone Readers and Dispensers To Drive Market Growth

7 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market, by Method7.1 Introduction7.2 Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing7.2.1 Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Is the Largest Method Segment7.3 Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing7.3.1 This Method offers A High Level of Sensitivity, Accuracy, and Specificity7.4 Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing7.4.1 Nucleic Acid-Based Methods To Register the Highest Growth In the forecast Period7.5 Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing7.5.1 Near Real-Time Detection and Improved Accuracy Are Some of the Advantages Driving the Adoption of This Segment7.6 Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Methods

8 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Clinical Disease Diagnosis8.2.1 High Burden of Infectious Diseases and Hais To Propel Market Growth8.3 Food & Beverage Testing8.3.1 Food & Beverage Testing Is the Fastest-Growing Application Segment In the Rapid Microbiology Testing Market8.4 Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing8.4.1 Improved Regulatory Scenario for Drug Development To Support Market Growth8.5 Environmental Testing8.5.1 Growing Focus On Environmental Monitoring Will Boost the Growth of This Segment8.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing8.6.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Is Widely Used In these Industries To Determine the Presence of Microbes In the Manufacturing Process8.7 Research Applications8.7.1 Increasing Use of Microbiology Testing Services by Academic & Research Institutes To Drive Market Growth8.8 Other Applications

9 Rapid Microbiology Testing Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 bioMerieux SA11.1.2 Danaher Corporation11.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.11.1.6 Merck KGaA11.1.7 Sartorius AG11.1.8 Bruker Corporation11.1.9 Quidel Corporation 11.1.10 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. 11.1.11 Neogen Corporation11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Don Whitley Scientific11.2.2 Rapid Micro Biosystems11.2.3 Vivione Biosciences, Llc11.2.4 Gradientech11.2.5 Rqmicro AG11.2.6 Bactest Ltd.11.2.7 Colifast11.2.8 Serosep Ltd.11.2.9 Biosensia Ltd. 11.2.10 Solus Scientific Solutions Ltd. 11.2.11 Lubioscience GmbH 11.2.12 Euroclone Spa 11.2.13 CorDx 11.2.14 R-Biopharm AG

12 Appendix

