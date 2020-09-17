Global Rail Freight Transport Markets 2020-2025: Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market - Short-term And Long-term Impact

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rail Freight Transport Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rail freight transport market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period 2020-2025 North America leads the global rail freight market and Asia-Pacific is expected to overtake North America during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in global trade and various trade agreements are boosting the global trade flows. The non-containerized cargo and liquid bulk dominate the type of cargo transported by rail while the growth of Intermodal transport is boosting the transport of containerized cargo. Intermodal cargo is estimated to witness high growth over the forecast period. Similarly, with the rise in international trade and the countries recognizing the benefits of rail freight transport, cross-border rail freight transport is gaining huge momentum across different parts of the world. In some regions of Central Asia, Eastern Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa characterized by groupings of many small countries, rail freight can increase economic integration by providing access to international and regional markets and connecting landlocked countries.COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the global rail freight market as regions line North and South America saw a decline in the rail freight market while Asia and Europe saw a rise in the rail freight traffic. In the long term regional share of rail freight is expected to see a prominent increase. With this there is expected to be higher investment, further infrastructure development and technology implementation to digitize rail freight. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition1.2 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET INSIGHTS4.1 Current Market Scenario4.2 Technological Trends4.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives4.4 Insights into Transport Corridors in Key Regions4.5 Spotlight on the Effects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)4.6 Review and Commentary on the Freight Transportation Costs by Rail4.7 Elaboration on Key Trade Agreements Related to Rail4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market (Short-term and Long-term Impact on the Market and the Economy)4.9 Insights into Key End Users of the Rail Freight Sector 5 MARKET DYNAMICS5.1 Market Drivers5.2 Market Restrictions5.3 Market Opportunities5.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 MARKET SEGMENTATION6.1 By Type of Cargo6.1.1 Containerized (Includes Intermodal)6.1.2 Non-containerized6.1.3 Liquid Bulk6.2 By Destination6.2.1 Domestic6.2.2 International6.3 By Service Type6.3.1 Transportation6.3.2 Services Allied to Transportation (Maintenance of Railcars and Rail Tracks, Switching of Cargo, and Storage)6.4 By Geography 7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)7.2 Company Profiles7.2.1 Union Pacific Railroad7.2.2 Canadian National Railway7.2.3 CSX Transportation7.2.4 Norfolk Southern Railway7.2.5 BNSF Railway7.2.6 Swiss Federal Railways7.2.7 DHL7.2.8 DB Cargo7.2.9 United Parcel Service (UPS) 7.2.10 Canadian Pacific Railway 7.2.11 Russian Railways (RZD) 7.2.12 Geneese & Wyoming Inc. 7.2.13 SNCF 7.2.14 Indian Railways 7.2.15 Japan Freight Railway Company (JR Freight)7.3 Other Players in the Market7.3.1 Pacific National, SCT Logistics, Qube Holdings Ltd, Hector Rail, Kerry Logistics, Colas Rail, Network Rail, Ceva Logistics, DSV, P&O Ferrymasters, Kuehne + Nagel, Harsco Rail, Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd, NARSTCO, Rail Maintenance Services, Patriot Rail Company LLC, WSP, Amalgamated Construction (AMCO) Ltd, Keewatin Railway Company, and A & B Rail 8 FUTURE OF THE MARKETFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ctazw

