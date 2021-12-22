Global Radiology As A Service Market (2021 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiology as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes), Service (Teleradiology, Technology Management), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiology as a service market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period, according to the report.

The increasing number of medical images and low availability of radiologists around the globe are the factors propelling the market growth over forecast years. According to the report published by the National Health Service (NHS) England, nearly 42.7 million medical images were reported in 2018 compared to 42.1 million in 2017, which indicates an increase of 1.4% yearly. The radiology as a service model provides quality diagnostic imaging services through teleradiology, technology management, cloud-based imaging, and consulting services via trained professionals. radiology as a service offers 24/7 service support to patients and radiologists across the globe. Increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing adoption of advanced cloud-based platforms are anticipated to accelerate the market growth over the forecast years.The teleradiology service segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. Lack of the required number of radiologists and surge in the produced number of radiology images are accounted for the highest market share of this segment. The radiology as a service model allows 24/7 access to the latest medical imaging service via teleradiology to healthcare providers. Teleradiology covers services, such as reads and reporting. It provides the best possible diagnosis at a significantly lower cost. It involves the remote interpretation of a patient's medical image generated from different modalities, such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and others, by the radiologists without their physical presence in the same location as the patient.Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technology in medical imaging has grown in the last five years at a lucrative rate. It is, in turn, responsible for the growing industry consolidation activities of the key market players in the teleradiology market. In March 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Direct Radiology's teleradiology platform, which indicates the surging focus among large global market players regarding the expansion of its teleradiology portfolio.The hospital end-user segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. The rising number of imaging procedures performed in hospitals and the increasing investments by hospitals to provide quality diagnostic imaging services are the major factors responsible for the highest revenue share of the segment. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced imaging modalities and high patient visits to the hospital for medical imaging than radiology clinics and diagnostic imaging centers are also expected to drive the segment. Furthermore, the shortage of radiologists in hospitals and increasing radiology procedures in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and clinics, are expected to support the growth of this end-user segment. North America was the leading regional market in 2020. The increasing number of service providers and growing awareness for the adoption of advanced technology are the major factors anticipated to maintain the dominance of this regional market over the forecast years. In addition, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, government support, and increasing demand for radiology as a service are projected to drive the market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. It can be attributed to a growing consumer base, supportive government initiatives for modernizing the healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness in developing countries. Radiology As A Service Market Report Highlights

The hospital end-user segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high patient visits and adoption of advanced imaging modalities in hospitals

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the growing awareness about radiology as a service model and the high number of service providers in the region

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Global Radiology as a service market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.2 Global Radiology as a service Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.3 Global Radiology as a service Industry Analysis - Porter's3.3.1 Bargaining Power Of The Suppliers3.3.2 Bargaining Power Of The Buyers3.3.3 Threat Of Substitution3.3.4 Threats From New Entrants3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry3.4 Global Radiology as a service Industry Analysis - PEST3.4.1 Political Landscape3.4.2 Economic Landscape3.4.3 Social Landscape3.4.4 Technology Landscape3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Radiology as a service market Chapter 4 Global Radiology as a service market: Competitive Analysis4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players) Chapter 5 Global Radiology as a service market: Service Market Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Global Radiology as a service Market: Service Analysis5.1.1 Teleradiology5.1.1.1 Global teleradiology market value estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.2 Cloud-based Imaging IT Services5.1.2.1 Global cloud-based imaging IT services market value estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.3 Consulting Services5.1.3.1 Global consulting services market value estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.4 Technology Management Services5.1.4.1 Global technology management services market value estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Global Radiology as a service market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Global Radiology as a service Market: End User Analysis6.1.1 Hospitals6.1.1.1 Global hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers6.1.2.1 Global diagnostic imaging centers market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.3 Radiology Clinics6.1.3.1 Global radiology clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.4 Physician Offices6.1.4.1 Global physician offices market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.5 Nursing Homes6.1.5.1 Global nursing homes market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Radiology as a service Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Philips Healthcare (Direct Radiology)8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Performance8.1.3 Service Benchmarking8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2 GE Healthcare8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Performance8.2.3 Service Benchmarking8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives8.3 NANOX.ARC8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Financial Performance8.3.3 Service Benchmarking8.3.4 Strategic Initiatives8.4 USARAD Holdings Inc.8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Performance8.4.3 Service Benchmarking8.4.4 Strategic Initiatives8.5 Virtual Radiologic8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Financial Performance8.5.3 Service Benchmarking8.5.4 Strategic Initiaves8.6 Onrad Inc.8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Financial Performance8.6.3 Service Benchmarking8.6.4 Strategic Initiaves8.7 RamSoft Inc.8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Financial Performance8.7.3 Service Benchmarking8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives8.8 Telediagnostic Solutions8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Financial Performance8.8.3 Service Benchmarking8.8.4 Strategic Initiatives8.9 Teleradiology Solutions8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Financial Performance8.9.3 Service Benchmarking8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives8.10 Real Rads8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Financial Performance8.10.3 Service Benchmarking8.10.4 Strategic Initiatives8.11 Telemedicine Clinic U.K8.11.1 Company Overview8.11.2 Financial Performance8.11.3 Service Benchmarking8.11.4 Strategic Initiatives8.12 Vesta Teleradiology8.12.1 Company Overview8.12.2 Financial Performance8.12.3 Service Benchmarking8.12.4 Strategic Initiatives8.13 DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health)8.13.1 Company Overview8.13.2 Financial Performance8.13.3 Service Benchmarking8.13.4 Strategic Initiatives8.14 Teleconsult Europe8.14.1 Company Overview8.14.2 Financial Performance8.14.3 Service Benchmarking8.14.4 Strategic Initiatives8.15 Medica Group PLC8.15.1 Company Overview8.15.2 Financial Performance8.15.3 Service Benchmarking8.15.4 Strategic Initiatives

