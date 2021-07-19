Global Radio Over Fiber Market Growth Analysis In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The radio over fiber market is expected to grow by USD 151.56 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period.

The high dependency of the wireless communication industry on RoF is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, net neutrality will hamper market growth.

Radio Over Fiber Market: Product Landscape

The radio over fiber market share growth by the 0-2.9 GHz segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advantages like low noise figures, compact structure, and efficient power modules make it suitable for the satellite communication network. Furthermore, it offers a high dynamic range, thus helping in the easy transport of satellite signals. Such factors will drive the growth of the 0-2.9 GHz product segment during 2021-2025.

Radio Over Fiber Market: Geographic Landscape

62% of the radio over fiber market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for radio over the fiber market in APAC. APAC has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for radio over fiber market vendors. Factors such as the growing telecom and Satcom industries are accelerating the radio over fiber market growth in APAC. The radio over fiber market share growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions such as North America and Europe.

Companies Covered:

APIC Corp.

DEV Systemtechnik GmbH

Emcore Corp.

Global Invacom Group Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

II-VI Inc.

Intelibs Inc.

Octane Wireless

Optical Zonu Corp.

RFOptic Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

