Global Radar System Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global radar system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Radar (Radio Detection and Ranging) system refers to an electromagnetic system that detects the location and distance of objects through radio waves. It determines the spread, angle and speed of the object that is under its range or radius. Continuous wave and pulse-based radars are the two major types of radar systems. They consist of a transmitter to produce electromagnetic signals, which gets reflected and received through an antenna. These systems are used for various industrial applications, such as speed monitoring, object recognition, tracking, area and distance monitoring, collision avoidance, weather monitoring, air traffic control and speed enforcement.Significant growth in the aviation, space and defense industries represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of radar systems for continuous weather monitoring systems is also driving the market growth. Advanced weather monitoring systems use radars to gauge atmospheric conditions to improve aviation safety and provide agricultural alerts and flood warnings. In line with this, with the growing territorial conflicts and cross-border disputes, radar systems are deployed in ocean and space surveillance, remote sensing and missile guidance equipment. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of cost-effective and miniaturized radars used in unmanned vehicles, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They can operate in narrow spaces and are equipped with digital signal processing capabilities to extract information from high noise inputs. Other factors, including the utilization of radar in automobiles for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., SAAB AB and Thales Group. Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Radar System Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Pulse Radar6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Continuous Wave (CW) Radar6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Component7.1 Antenna7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Transmitter7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Receiver7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Range8.1 Short Range Radars8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Medium Range Radars8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Long Range Radars8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Air Traffic Control9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Remote Sensing9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Ground Traffic Control9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Space Navigation and Control9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Frequency Band10.1 X Band10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 S Band10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 C Band10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 BAE Systems PLC15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Dassault Aviation15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 General Dynamics Corporation15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 L3harris Technologies, Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Raytheon Company15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Rockwell Collins Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 SAAB AB15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Thales Group15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

