Global QPCR And DPCR Instrumentation Market 2021-2027 - Progress In Molecular Diagnostics Spur Demand For The Gene Amplification Technologies

Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period. qPCR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the dPCR segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.5% share of the global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market.

Real-Time PCR also referred to as Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis, is a modification of the traditional PCR technique. In traditional Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), the amplified DNA product or amplicon is detected in an end-point analysis by visualization of the DNA product on an agarose gel subsequent to completion of the reaction, which comprises a specified number of amplification cycles.

In real-time PCR, however, the accumulation of amplification product is evaluated simultaneously with the progress of the reaction. Product quantification is carried out in real time, after every cycle. Digital PCR (dPCR) is an improvement of traditional PCR methods and is utilized to directly quantify as well as clonally amplify nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA, cDNA or methylated DNA.

However, digital PCR is at an early stage. The main difference between conventional PCR and dPCR lies in the method used to measure amounts of nucleic acids. Sensitivity of dPCR is high in comparison to qPCR, hence, the technology is particularly used in applications wherein there is a low amount of target sequence. For instance, mutation genes that are found on a very low scale in rare diseases, and HIV DNA that are present in 1,000-10,000 in number within the cell of a patient can be easily detected through the technology.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $742.3 Million by 2026

The qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.8% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$742.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 8.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$813.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. While Europe is another large market for qPCR and dPCR instrumentation, growth worldwide is projected to be spearheaded by Asia-Pacific. In terms of concentration, a large number of leading companies are located in the US and Europe. However, increasing competition in the markets over the last few years has been driving various players to shift their attention to other promising regions including Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

In Asia-Pacific, growth is led by the increased use of qPCR in blood donor testing & screening and diagnosis of infectious diseases and tropical diseases such as Malaria. Increasing geriatric population and the resulting incidents of chronic medical conditions such as cancer coupled with broader application of PCR to study mutations and gene anomalies related to these diseases are driving adoption.

Falling cost of nucleic acid detection, quantification, and amplification techniques will additionally encourage adoption of qPCR and dPCR instrumentation in research and diagnosis, particularly in developing, resource poor countries. Asia-Pacific has been witnessing increasing focus of PCR solution suppliers to establish or expand their production and sales network in the region. In the recent years, various vendors have shifted their manufacturing units to the region for enjoying cost benefits and accessing domestic markets, which in turn is increasing awareness of the technology in the region, contributing to growth in the market.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Integral Part of Gene Amplification & Quantification

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Diagnostics Sector

Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method

Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests

Molecular Tests (RT-PCR) Occupy a Predominant Share of the COVID-19 Testing Market

Select Approved Covid-19 Molecular Assay Tests

Recent PCR Based Tests

Digital PCR Sparks Increasing Interest

High-Speed NanoPCR Technology Developed for Point-of-Care Diagnosis of COVID-19

CRISPR Emerges as Cutting-Edge Biotechnology in COVID-19 Diagnostic Market

Demand for PCR Testing to Remain Buoyant in 2021

Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR: Scope and Definition

Real-Time PCR or Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

qPCR Instrumentation

Disadvantages

Advantages of qPCR

End-Use Applications of qPCR

Digital PCR (dPCR)

Working Principle

Applications of dPCR

Advantages of dPCR

qPCR Remains the Mainstay Technology

Digital PCR to Experience Strong Growth

High Installation Cost Remains a Roadblock to Widespread Adoption of dPCR

Developing Countries Drive Growth Opportunities

Competition

Competitive Factors

Accelerated Commercialization of Products

Manufacturers Step-Up Online Exposure

Targeted Expansion of Distribution Reach and Global Footprint

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Striking the Right Balance between qPCR and dPCR in Research Laboratories

qPCR: A Suitable Tool for Gene Expression and Validation

Digital PCR Takes Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next Level

dPCR: A Valuable Tool in Virology Research

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR

dPCR for Analyzing Hematologic Malignancies

dPCR for Liquid Biopsies

Progress in Molecular Diagnostics Spur Demand for the Gene Amplification Technologies

Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter

Rise in Infectious Diseases Drives Opportunities for Biochips

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption

Advancements in Probe Technology Enhance qPCR Sensitivity

qPCR Market to Witness Increasing Affinity for Automated and Robotic Equipment

Lab on Chip/Microfluidic Real-time-PCR

Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years

ddPCR: The More Advanced Digital Approach to dPCR

ddPCR Gains Traction in Cancer Diagnosis

Monitoring Disease Progression in HIV Studies

Analysis of Genetically Modified Organisms in Edible Products

RT-ddPCR Techniques Applied for Quantitating RNA Viruses in Water Samples

Technology Advancements Aid in Overcoming Barriers

Alternate Technologies Pose Threat to Growth of PCR Market

Next-Generation Sequencing to Emerge as Novel Technique in Fight with COVID-19

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand for qPCR and dPCR-based Tests

PCR in Forensic and Paternity Testing

Total Companies Profiled: 74

